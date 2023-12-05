Today, SAP is thrilled to announce more than 6,000 organizations have chosen SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, our cloud HRIS software, to help elevate their core HR operations. This milestone demonstrates strong momentum in the SAP SuccessFactors community, which includes leaders and business users that are driving strategies that put people at the center of business.

People and culture are increasingly becoming some of the most critical aspects of an organization. It’s what attracts new talent to join and keeps current employees growing and developing. Whether that’s scaling up, diving into a new market segment, or pivoting to meet changing customer demands, having the right people in the right roles determines success.

From midsize organizations to large enterprises, having a single view of employees across all countries is a differentiator. It’s no longer about just maintaining a system of record. It’s the foundation to manage the total workforce – from setting organizational goals to establishing the talent intelligence that’s needed to build a workforce that is agile and adaptable.

Organizations of all sizes, industries, and regions use SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central to help improve experiences for managers and employees, automate compliance for more than 100 locales, manage benefits and absence management, and standardize processes across multiple locations. Here’s what some of our customers are saying:

“SAP SuccessFactors is our people backbone. It provides the common processes, systems, and data that let us create engaging people experiences at scale.” – Giancarlo Pala, head of IT HR / Nestlé S.A.

“With the SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central solution, the company now has a single HR and payroll system providing a single source of truth, instant access to employee data, automated approval workflows, and enhanced reporting – available on the go, anytime, anywhere.” – Binay Moktan, senior HR director, Emirates Fast Food Company LLC

“The SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central solution, branded at Woodbridge as Teammate Central, supports the company’s core HR processes and provides teammates with intuitive, fast access to HR self-services. The solution’s localization capabilities support Woodbridge’s operations at 50 locations in more than 10 countries, while its position management feature helps smooth the plant acquisition process.” – Peter Martin, vice president, Total Rewards, The Woodbridge Group

“Using SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, we have mitigated the need for manual monthly and quarterly data input efforts from our local HR teams and can now automatically generate reports whenever required with access to global workforce data.” – Jing Yin, global HR strategy manager, OMRON Corporation

Additional organizations, including Versuni, Röhm, Purolator, Taylor’s Education Group, and many more, have chosen SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central to help manage their workforce.

Continued Improvements to Enhance the Employee Experience

Since SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central was introduced over a decade ago, we have continued to adapt and innovate to help our customers meet the changing expectations of their employees and the rising demands from HR to deliver greater insights and data.

Customers using SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central can have access to:

A single foundation for HR, with consistent and standardized HR processes for over 200 countries and territories around the globe

A proactive approach to worldwide regulatory compliance with localization delivered and maintained for more than 100 locales

Self-service functionality to help support automation, improve data quality, and elevate HR service delivery with efficient, real-time processes

A consumer-grade user experience with live insights to help make data-driven decisions

The newest innovations in the 2H 2023 release include:

Simplified self-services allow employees and managers to make updates directly from the SAP SuccessFactors home page. For example, employees can quickly update their chosen name and personal pronouns, while managers can initiate a transfer, promotion, location change, and more

Self-service actions are integrated into the flow of work, including within Microsoft Teams, SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone, and Joule, SAP’s AI-powered copilot. With use cases across the SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management (HXM) Suite, such as the ability to clock in and out and to view pay statements from within Microsoft Teams, employees can quickly complete their most critical HR tasks without switching applications.

Learn more about the latest SAP SuccessFactors product innovations and visit the SuccessConnect Virtual event site for a replay of the keynote, expert sessions, and other on-demand content.

Maryann Abbajay is chief revenue officer at SAP SuccessFactors.