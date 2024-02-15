WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) has created a new end-to-end growth area focused on AI under the leadership of Dr. Philipp Herzig in the newly created role of chief artificial intelligence officer (CAIO).

The new unit oversees the entire value chain for SAP Business AI, from product development and research through to customer implementation. In this new role, effective January 2024, Herzig reports directly to CEO Christian Klein.

Herzig’s team will collaborate with innovators across SAP to infuse artificial intelligence into every part of the company’s portfolio. With this new setup, SAP aims to further accelerate the pace at which customers can benefit from groundbreaking business AI solutions and services. The newly established division also underscores the central importance of business AI as a strategic driver for SAP’s ongoing growth.

Herzig’s team consists of strong leaders, including Walter Sun, who continues to lead all product engineering efforts on business AI, as the global head of AI. Sun moved from Microsoft to SAP in September 2023.

“SAP’s increased focus on business AI marks the start of a completely new generation of enterprise innovation, and I’m honored to have the chance to help customers make the most of this unprecedented opportunity,” said Philipp Herzig, CAIO at SAP. “I look forward to working with our team, as well as our ecosystem of customers and partners, to drive the development and delivery of relevant, reliable, responsible business AI that fundamentally changes the way business runs.”

