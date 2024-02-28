SAP Named Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for iPaaS for Fourth Consecutive Time

We are proud to announce SAP has been recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) with SAP Integration Suite for the fourth consecutive time.

We believe this prestigious recognition is a testament to our current capabilities, ongoing innovation, and commitment to providing world-class integration solutions for customers.

Unparalleled Recognition in iPaaS

The Gartner Magic Quadrant provides an overview of the technology vendors in the iPaaS market and positions them according to their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. According to Gartner, “Leaders have a deep understanding of the iPaaS market. They have a record of strong execution and an ability to influence the market’s direction. Leaders have a clear product road map to solidify the product’s position and to help buyers protect their investments. In the latest report, SAP is positioned as a Leader again.”

The ability for an organization to connect and automate its business applications faster and in new ways is critical in today’s digital world. SAP customers are seeking a robust integration solution to support their innovation and modernization initiatives. We believe this recognition serves as validation of our commitment to delivering industry-leading solutions that can empower businesses to seamlessly connect their applications, data, and processes.

A Winning Combination of Technology and Expertise

SAP’s vision for SAP Integration Suite is to connect and automate business processes. As the key integration technology of SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), SAP Integration Suite can empower customers to achieve seamless, scalable business processes without disruption. Its user-friendly interface, extensive library of proven prebuilt content for SAP and non-SAP applications, and robust security features help make it easy for customers to jump-start their integrations.

Organizations across the globe have embraced SAP Integration Suite to help support automation of business processes, streamline operations, and strengthen their collaboration with partners and customers. Take Pitney Bowes for example. It wanted a solution to support its transformation from selling stand-alone products to offering holistic solutions that orchestrate physical delivery, installation, and support while minimizing the need for customization and providing growth for the company.

“Using SAP Integration Suite, part of SAP BTP, to integrate SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition with SAP Sales Cloud and third-party providers, we’re simplifying and standardizing business processes, increasing agility, and supporting our growth ambitions in select countries.” Stuart Beadle, Senior Director, Global Order Management, Supply Chain Applications and SAP Service, Pitney Bowes Inc.

Customer experience is one of the criteria evaluated by Gartner in the report for the ability to execute. According to the report, “Relationships, products, and services/programs that enable clients to be successful with the products are evaluated. Specifically, this includes the ways customers receive technical support or account support. This can also include ancillary tools, customer support programs (and the quality thereof), availability of user groups, service-level agreements, and so on.”

SAP Integration Suite can accelerate innovation, speed connectivity, and connect everyone to automated processes. We remain steadfast in providing powerful and reliable integration solutions. To learn more:

JG Chirapurath is chief marketing and solutions officer for SAP BTP.

