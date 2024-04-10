The SAP Pinnacle Awards, our most prestigious global partner recognition program, shine a spotlight on our top-performing partners that demonstrate excellence in unlocking innovative new ways for customers to run their businesses.

SAP’s ecosystem plays a key role in our vision to enable every organization and every industry to become a network of intelligent, sustainable enterprises. Through their unique industry expertise, implementation methodologies, complementary solutions, and commitment throughout the Customer Value Journey, partners help customers thrive and succeed with SAP.

Across 26 categories in the areas of Customer Success, Intelligent Enterprise Realization, Sustainability, and Social Impact, partners are recognized for their outstanding contributions, exponential growth, and simplification. Through delivering cloud innovations that help customers achieve their goals, these partners exemplify dedication to teamwork and embody our vision for partnering excellence.

Twenty-five of the 2024 winners and finalists were selected from SAP’s wide-ranging partner base, using system-generated data on core metrics and key performance indicators. A steering committee of global SAP representatives reviewed, vetted, and ranked the achievements according to our internal criteria, which aligned with SAP’s communicated business strategies.

The only exception is the Social Impact category, which recognized a partner’s lasting societal impact by leveraging SAP innovation with concrete results. Partner nominations were evaluated and ranked by a panel of jurors consisting of SAP internal and third-party representatives.

Winners and finalists for all categories will receive a communication package to help them promote their success to their customers, prospects, and the media, including logos for online and physical marketing vehicles. To increase their global exposure, SAP will list the winners and finalists on its Web site for an entire year, in addition to running a comprehensive campaign that promotes these winners and finalists to joint prospects and customers.

Congratulations to the winners and finalists! We look forward to celebrating your success at SAP Partner Connect and SAP Sapphire.

Karl Fahrbach is chief partner officer at SAP.