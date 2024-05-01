Employee satisfaction is driven by more than paychecks and perks – it’s also about everyday work experiences. One often-overlooked aspect that can significantly impact how employees feel about their workplace is the benefits enrollment experience.

A confusing benefits enrollment experience is a significant source of frustration for many employees and can leave them feeling uncertain about their benefits elections. The majority of employees struggle to understand their benefits options and navigate through the enrollment process.

As a result, many employees choose to simply roll over their previous year’s elections rather than review and update their choices to ensure they are getting the most out of their benefits. This often leads to missed opportunities to take advantage of lower-cost options or benefits that are a better fit for them and their family and can even lead to increased attrition of top talent.

With the first half 2024 release, updates to the SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Global Benefits solution can enable you to empower your employees to take control of their benefits with an intuitive guided enrollment experience.

Making Benefits Enrollment More Seamless, Simple, and Intuitive

The new benefits enrollment experience in SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Global Benefits introduces a process-driven approach to benefits enrollment that helps simplify and streamline the activity. Available for insurance, savings plans, and pension benefit types, this new enrollment experience can enable employees to make better, more informed benefits choices without the unnecessary hurdles.

Here are some key highlights:

Guided Enrollment

A step-by-step progression flow guides employees through the process, working to simplify navigation and helping them complete benefits enrollment. Real-time benefits eligibility updates help employees continually understand the choices and options available by presenting them with all the benefits for which they are eligible to enroll.

Personalized User Experience

Customizable text and instructions enable a tailored enrollment experience aligned with organizational policies.

Benefits enrollment welcome page. Click to enlarge.

Flexible Framework

Benefits admins can now have more flexibility in designing the enrollment experience to meet their organization’s needs with a new framework that helps support the capture of life insurance guaranteed issue amounts, customizable terms and conditions, and enhanced localization capabilities.

Anytime, Anywhere Access

Available on both desktop and the SAP SuccessFactors Mobile app, employees can complete benefits enrollment from any location using a mobile-friendly platform that helps ensure a seamless experience across devices.

Benefits enrollment on a mobile device or desktop. Click to enlarge.

Employee Educational Resources

Simplified on-screen access to additional resources and information helps employees better understand their benefits and can promote more informed decision-making throughout the enrollment process.

Side-by-side benefit plan comparisons of costs and plan details help employees assess their plan options and select the best-fit plan. Localizable instructional text on each page helps ensure that the benefits and enrollment processes are well understood. Additionally, flexible options for defining contribution amounts within the IRS limits can make it easier for employees to make decisions regarding savings plans and pension elections.

Flexible options for defining HSA contribution amount. Click to enlarge.

Employees can complete all benefits-related tasks including reviewing and updating dependents, completing health declarations, enrolling in benefits, managing beneficiaries, and more through a single consolidated process, helping to improve employee engagement and satisfaction.

Watch the demo to learn more about the new enrollment experience in SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Global Benefits.

To learn about all the other innovations in the SAP SuccessFactors first half 2024 release, read the release highlights brochure and watch the 1H 2024 release highlights video.

Nicole Ramirez is senior director of Product Marketing at SAP.