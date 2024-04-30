The SAP Global LoB Partner Excellence Awards are an SAP partner recognition program focusing on valuable contributions towards achieving SAP’s cloud growth ambitions through the following lines of business: SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Customer Experience, and Intelligent Spend and Business Network.
Complementing the SAP Pinnacle Awards, SAP’s premier global partner recognition program, the SAP Global LoB Partner Excellence Awards allow more granular recognition for achievements within the specific lines of business.
The three lines of business reward partners in the following six categories: Sales Success Midmarket, Sales Success Large Enterprise, Delivery Quality, Partner Solution Success, Customer Success Management, and Intelligent Enterprise Value Realization. For each category, partners are selected based on data and key performance indicators, ensuring all eligible partners are considered for this prestigious recognition.
Here are the SAP Global LoB Partner Excellence Awards 2024 winners and finalists:
SAP SuccessFactors
SAP Global SAP SuccessFactors Partner Excellence Award 2024 for Sales Success Midmarket
- Winner: Empleox GmbH
- Finalist: HR Campus AG
- Finalist: EPI-USE
SAP Global SAP SuccessFactors Partner Excellence Award 2024 for Sales Success Large Enterprise
- Winner: Accenture
- Finalist: Deloitte
- Finalist: NTT DATA Business Solutions
SAP Global SAP SuccessFactors Partner Excellence Award 2024 for Customer Success Management
- Winner: NTT DATA Business Solutions
- Finalist: Deloitte
- Finalist: PwC
SAP Global SAP SuccessFactors Partner Excellence Award 2024 for Delivery Quality
- Winner: EPI-USE
- Finalist: Deloitte
- Finalist: Accenture
SAP Global SAP SuccessFactors Partner Excellence Award 2024 for Partner Solution Success
- Winner: OpenText
- Finalist: WorkForce Software
- Finalist: Qualtrics
SAP Global SAP SuccessFactors Partner Excellence Award 2024 for Intelligent Enterprise Value Realization
- Winner: NTT DATA Business Solutions
- Finalist: Seidor
- Finalist: Al-Watania Information Systems
SAP Customer Experience
SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2024 for Sales Success Midmarket
- Winner: All for One Customer Experience GmbH
- Finalist: Cpro Industry Projects & Solutions GmbH
- Finalist: Derga Consulting S.p.a.
SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2024 for Sales Success Large Enterprise
- Winner: Deloitte
- Finalist: NTT DATA Business Solutions
- Finalist: Accenture
SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2024 for Customer Success Management
- Winner: NTT DATA Business Solutions
- Finalist: All for One
- Finalist: Deloitte
SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2024 for Delivery Quality
- Winner: Accenture
- Finalist: NTT DATA Business Solutions
- Finalist: Reply
SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2024 for Partner Solution Success
- Winner: Pricefx
- Finalist: Smart Energy Systems
- Finalist: Mediafly
SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2024 for Intelligent Enterprise Value Realization
- Winner: NTT DATA Business Solutions
- Finalist: All for One Group
- Finalist: Deloitte
Intelligent Spend and Business Network
SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Award 2024 for Sales Success Midmarket
- Winner: NTT DATA Business Solutions
- Finalist: Seidor
- Finalist: apsolut
SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Award 2024 for Sales Success Large Enterprise
- Winner: Accenture
- Finalist: Deloitte
- Finalist: apsolut
SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Award 2024 for Customer Success Management
- Winner: Seidor
- Finalist: NTT DATA Business Solutions
- Finalist: Deloitte
SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Award 2024 for Delivery Quality
- Winner: Accenture
- Finalist: Deloitte
- Finalist: PwC
SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Award 2024 for Partner Solution Success
- Winner: Docusign
- Finalist: Icertis
- Finalist: Project44
SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Award 2024 for Intelligent Enterprise Value Realization
- Winner: Deloitte
- Finalist: Delaware
- Finalist: PwC