The SAP Global LoB Partner Excellence Awards are an SAP partner recognition program focusing on valuable contributions towards achieving SAP’s cloud growth ambitions through the following lines of business: SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Customer Experience, and Intelligent Spend and Business Network.

Complementing the SAP Pinnacle Awards, SAP’s premier global partner recognition program, the SAP Global LoB Partner Excellence Awards allow more granular recognition for achievements within the specific lines of business.

The three lines of business reward partners in the following six categories: Sales Success Midmarket, Sales Success Large Enterprise, Delivery Quality, Partner Solution Success, Customer Success Management, and Intelligent Enterprise Value Realization. For each category, partners are selected based on data and key performance indicators, ensuring all eligible partners are considered for this prestigious recognition.

Here are the SAP Global LoB Partner Excellence Awards 2024 winners and finalists:

SAP SuccessFactors

SAP Global SAP SuccessFactors Partner Excellence Award 2024 for Sales Success Midmarket

Winner: Empleox GmbH

Finalist: HR Campus AG

Finalist: EPI-USE

SAP Global SAP SuccessFactors Partner Excellence Award 2024 for Sales Success Large Enterprise

Winner: Accenture

Finalist: Deloitte

Finalist: NTT DATA Business Solutions

SAP Global SAP SuccessFactors Partner Excellence Award 2024 for Customer Success Management

Winner: NTT DATA Business Solutions

Finalist: Deloitte

Finalist: PwC

SAP Global SAP SuccessFactors Partner Excellence Award 2024 for Delivery Quality

Winner: EPI-USE

Finalist: Deloitte

Finalist: Accenture

SAP Global SAP SuccessFactors Partner Excellence Award 2024 for Partner Solution Success

Winner: OpenText

Finalist: WorkForce Software

Finalist: Qualtrics

SAP Global SAP SuccessFactors Partner Excellence Award 2024 for Intelligent Enterprise Value Realization

Winner: NTT DATA Business Solutions

Finalist: Seidor

Finalist: Al-Watania Information Systems

SAP Customer Experience

SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2024 for Sales Success Midmarket

Winner: All for One Customer Experience GmbH

Finalist: Cpro Industry Projects & Solutions GmbH

Finalist: Derga Consulting S.p.a.

SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2024 for Sales Success Large Enterprise

Winner: Deloitte

Finalist: NTT DATA Business Solutions

Finalist: Accenture

SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2024 for Customer Success Management

Winner: NTT DATA Business Solutions

Finalist: All for One

Finalist: Deloitte

SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2024 for Delivery Quality

Winner: Accenture

Finalist: NTT DATA Business Solutions

Finalist: Reply

SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2024 for Partner Solution Success

Winner: Pricefx

Finalist: Smart Energy Systems

Finalist: Mediafly

SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2024 for Intelligent Enterprise Value Realization

Winner: NTT DATA Business Solutions

Finalist: All for One Group

Finalist: Deloitte

Intelligent Spend and Business Network

SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Award 2024 for Sales Success Midmarket

Winner: NTT DATA Business Solutions

Finalist: Seidor

Finalist: apsolut

SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Award 2024 for Sales Success Large Enterprise

Winner: Accenture

Finalist: Deloitte

Finalist: apsolut

SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Award 2024 for Customer Success Management

Winner: Seidor

Finalist: NTT DATA Business Solutions

Finalist: Deloitte

SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Award 2024 for Delivery Quality

Winner: Accenture

Finalist: Deloitte

Finalist: PwC

SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Award 2024 for Partner Solution Success

Winner: Docusign

Finalist: Icertis

Finalist: Project44

SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Award 2024 for Intelligent Enterprise Value Realization