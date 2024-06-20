WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced today that MAHLE Group has chosen the RISE with SAP solution to move to the cloud. By choosing SAP S/4HANA Cloud, MAHLE Group, a global automotive supplier and leading international development partner to the automotive industry, will move its entire on-premise SAP landscape to the cloud.

In line with its vision to shape the future of mobility, MAHLE is moving its entire ERP processes — from warehousing, finance, analytics and transportation to material management — to the cloud. With access to the latest updates and enhancements from RISE with SAP, MAHLE will be able to increase flexibility, have the highest security standards and be able to access cutting-edge technologies, which will empower the company to further innovate.

“MAHLE and SAP have been working together for more than 30 years now, traveling a joint journey from SAP R/2 software to SAP S/4HANA and now RISE with SAP. It truly made us partners,” said Markus Kapaun, member of the MAHLE Group Management Board for Finance and IT. “This partnership is of strategic importance to us even more so today as it helps to ensure future market success for our group. With RISE with SAP, MAHLE will have a powerful tool to become an even stronger partner for our customers using state-of-the-art business processes based on future-oriented technologies.”

With sales of about 12.8 billion euros and 148 production locations around the world that provide products, services and systems for vehicles, MAHLE plays an important role in ensuring the vehicles on the roads are efficient, sustainable and safe. According to its strategy, MAHLE 2030+, the company acknowledges that the future of mobility comprises a mix of electric drives as well as clean and efficient combustion engines that run on renewable fuels such as hydrogen.

“This move to the cloud marks an important milestone for both SAP and MAHLE Group,” said Thomas Saueressig, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, Customer Services & Delivery. “With multiple SAP solutions already implemented, MAHLE Group can now benefit from all our great innovations in the cloud.

Both MAHLE and SAP are aligned to ensure a sustainable future in our respective industries for the world, and I’m glad to be working together to realize our goals.”

