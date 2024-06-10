Customers Can More Easily Identify Partners with Deep Expertise and Experience in Large and Complex RISE with SAP Implementations

The RISE with SAP Migration and Modernization program helps bring renewed focus on the cloud transformation journey by enabling smooth, secure migration of on-premise SAP ERP Central Component (SAP ECC) and SAP S/4HANA customers to the cloud.

One of the key pillars of the program is RISE with SAP Methodology. The methodology is designed to provide a consistent approach — from planning to go-live to ongoing operations and evolution — that can meet customers’ business transformation goals leveraging specific implementation stages and success KPIs.

To support customers’ RISE with SAP transformations, SAP is training and validating partners to use RISE with SAP Methodology and collaborating closely with these partners on quality and consistency. By following the methodology, customers can drive predictable timelines for implementations and provide progress transparency with key milestone assessments.

SAP customers with complex SAP ERP landscapes starting their journey to RISE with SAP can now identify their ideal cloud transformation partner through the new RISE with SAP Validated Partner recognition.

These select partners meet elevated capability and experience criteria for the RISE with SAP offering, have proven experience in large enterprise engagements, and demonstrate their implementation approach is aligned with RISE with SAP Methodology. Using this methodology, the validated partners can ensure customers are cloud compliant and innovation ready, with an accelerated time to value.

Partners that have been validated as part of this program include Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, EY, IBM, Infosys, NTT DATA, and PwC.

In addition to adhering to the principles of RISE with SAP Methodology, these validated partners complement it in several ways, such as by leveraging specialized tools, templates, architecture patterns, and pre-configured solutions that speed up transformation of our enterprise customers. Additional eligible partners will be validated in the second half of 2024.

“Empowering our partners with RISE with SAP Methodology isn’t just about alignment; it’s about forging a standardized path to success,” said SAP Chief Partner Officer Karl Fahrbach. “By formalizing our engagement model, we reinforce a commitment to excellence, ensuring every project delivers with precision and consistency, driving unparalleled results for our most valued customers. Our partners can lead the way with our support, igniting a paradigm shift in how we approach innovation and collaboration.”

Companies also have the option to leverage SAP Partner Finder and the Competency Framework to find the expertise they need, no matter their business challenges, company size, industry, or location. Partners that have attained the essential level have met the minimum training and delivery requirements for delivering RISE with SAP implementations. This gives customers confidence that the partner has the necessary level of maturity and has demonstrated customer success through effective project delivery.

RISE with SAP Validated partners are required to attain the expert level of multiple competencies, including RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition, SAP Business Technology Platform, and SAP Business Process Transformation. These designated partners must also maintain bi-annual performance requirements and eligibility checks with a focus on clean core quality gates.

For additional information regarding the RISE with SAP Migration and Modernization program and the importance of partners, read “Partners Are Vital to Your Company’s Success When Transitioning to Cloud ERP.”

Eric van Rossum is chief marketing officer for Cloud ERP at SAP.