Cloud ERP helps companies simplify their everyday work and standardize their business processes. As the primary cloud ERP for fast-growing organizations, GROW with SAP helps companies successfully adopt cloud ERP, including a complete offering of solutions, services, and SAP Community and SAP Learning.

As of today, the premium edition of GROW with SAP will now include access to the SAP Sales Cloud and Concur Expense solutions.

SAP Sales Cloud helps customers improve sales processes, improve forecast accuracy, and increase wins, while Concur Expense helps customers unlock spend insights and optimize performance via a world-class expense management solution.

SAP Sales Cloud Solution for GROW with SAP

With SAP Sales Cloud, organizations will benefit from leading sales automation capabilities that are powered by cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI. The inclusion of SAP Sales Cloud with GROW with SAP provides the opportunity for organizations to maximize revenue generation and improve the buying experience.

With SAP Sales Cloud, sales organizations can optimize B2B sales processes by:

Delivering effective sales engagements that drive revenue and customer loyalty through a single, connected view of data, processes, and people

Helping sellers focus on key business priorities through guided sales actions and customer insights

Adapting to new market opportunities through intelligent, flexible sales processes that use data and AI to inform the next best action

Together with GROW with SAP and Concur Expense, organizations can achieve a complete lead-to cash process delivered on cloud-native and user-centric user experience (UX) at the lowest possible TCO.

SAP Sales Cloud: Improve sales engagements and build lasting relationships Learn more

Concur Expense Solution for GROW with SAP

With Concur Expense, customers can transform spend management beyond automation with a connected, flexible solution. With its robust open architecture, Concur Expense enables customized workflows that optimize productivity, ensure compliance, and reduce expenses effortlessly.

The package includes proven benefits; for example, the ability to:

Focus on the most important business tasks through automated and streamlined expense management every step of the way, from receipt capture to report approval

Get visibility into expenses and reporting needs to better manage spend, wherever and whenever it happens within Concur Expense

Meet organizational and regulatory compliance needs throughout the expense reporting life cycle

Now, customers can enforce spend management policies, adapt to changing requirements and regulations, and future-proof their organization. Additionally, with the Concur Expense mobile app, employees and supervisors can effectively manage their expenses from any location, on any device.

Concur Expense: Speed up back-office processes, reimburse employees faster, avoid errors, and more Learn more

Grow Your Business with the Best of SAP Sales Cloud and Concur Expense

Through these new entitlements, your business can improve sales processes, improve forecast accuracy, and increase wins with SAP Sales Cloud, and also unlock spend insights and optimize performance with Concur Expense.

Together, organizations have the tools they need to optimize their business and build a connected foundation for future success.

Jonathan Rhodes is senior vice president and head of Product Marketing for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition at SAP.