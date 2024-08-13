I’m thrilled to share that Gartner has named SAP a Leader in its inaugural 2024 Magic Quadrant for Recurring Billing Applications.

We believe this recognition underscores our commitment to providing an agile cloud solution for recurring revenue management that meets the needs of fast-growing companies with SAP S/4HANA Cloud and SAP Subscription Billing. Gartner evaluated 17 vendors and named SAP a Leader.

Read the full report here.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from SAP. Click to enlarge.

The Growing Importance of Billing Software

Recent publications emphasize a growing consensus among analysts that advanced billing software is becoming increasingly essential for fast-growing companies across various industries. To navigate the complexities of invoicing and revenue collection with recurring revenue business models, companies require a reliable and sophisticated solution that can handle high transaction volumes with both flexibility and accuracy.

Accelerate Growth with Modular Cloud ERP for Recurring Revenues

Leveraging a modular cloud approach, SAP seamlessly integrates SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP Subscription Billing, and, in the case of usage-based pricing, SAP Convergent Mediation by DigitalRoute. This powerful combination enables organizations to efficiently manage subscriptions, usage plans, and bundles, driving growth and operational excellence in today’s dynamic business environment.

SAP S/4HANA Cloud, together with SAP Subscription Billing, has quickly become a cornerstone for fast-growing companies seeking a SaaS approach to manage their recurring revenue business. Whether B2B or B2C scenarios, our solution supports a diverse array of industries, including professional services, high tech, industrial manufacturing, automotive, life sciences, and healthcare.

Customer Success Stories

Discover how SaaS CRM company LeadSquared simplifies complex subscriptions and enhances customer transparency with automated order-to-cash processes in this short video.

Explore how biotech leader F. Hoffmann-La Roche is revolutionizing the industry by automating order-to-cash processes for its digital offerings in this customer story.

For additional insights from SAP customers and to learn more about our quote-to-cash solutions, visit the comprehensive overview page on sap.com.

Martin Barkman is senior vice president and global head of Product Marketing for Finance, Supply Chain, and Cloud ERP AI at SAP.

