SAP Recognized as a Challenger in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Robotic Process Automation

We are proud to announce that Gartner has recognized SAP as a Challenger in its 2024 Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

RPA and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies are essential for organizations that want to drive innovation and improve efficiencies across their business. Our solution, SAP Build Process Automation, was developed with the bold vision that business users and developers alike should be able to build automations and workflows. It is an AI-powered solution that combines workflow management, task automation, and decision management into one comprehensive, cloud-based solution running on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).

SAP is recognized in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for RPA for our Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. We believe this recognition exemplifies SAP’s strong product offering, continued investment in customer programs, and tight integration across SAP S/4HANA, SAP Signavio, and SAP BTP.

Automate ERP and Other Business Applications with Confidence

Most business applications need to be adapted to meet customer specific requirements. Part of SAP Build, SAP Build Process Automation is uniquely designed to enable organizations to quickly increase the automation rate, extend, and customize business processes running in SAP S/4HANA Cloud and other business applications.

In concert with other industry-leading solutions — SAP Integration Suite, SAP Signavio, and Joule — it enables customers to meet their specific requirements, quickly and easily connect any on-premise or cloud IT landscape, gain visibility into business processes and their performance, and then automate those processes seamlessly enabling end-to-end enterprise automation.

Gain a Competitive Edge with SAP Build Process Automation

Since launching SAP Build Process Automation, we have seen tremendous growth in customers embracing automation in impactful ways. Mahindra, for example, increased its developer efficiency by 35% and accelerated back-order processing by 20%. Lufthansa Technik automated data collection and entry tasks to increase the transaction volume in material logistics process for defective parts by over 40%. And SAP’s own IT organization has created over 60 bots to enhance process efficiency and accuracy across all business areas.

Next Steps

To learn how SAP Build Process Automation adds value to your cloud ERP, you can explore use cases that address specific challenges in your Lead to Cash and Source to Pay processes. And, if you’re ready to unlock the full potential of automation and AI, take the next step with the following resources:

JG Chirapurath is chief marketing officer for SAP BTP.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from SAP. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.