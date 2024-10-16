The new SAP Services and Support eBook explains SAP’s offerings in a clear, comprehensible way and addresses differences between the requirements of new customers and experienced users.

It is not a marketing brochure, as evidenced by the participation of SAP user groups like ASUG and DSAG, whose feedback has been reflected in the eBook. For instance, Geoff Scott, the CEO of ASUG, provided significant input.

Focusing on ongoing development and support, it provides a great deal of relevant information about the right SAP offerings for the different phases of the customer journey – summarized in a single document that refers to a wide variety of sources.

SAP Services and Support in Action

What’s more, the eBook not only states the highlights of the SAP Services and Support portfolio, but also provides a clear overview of applications in actual customer scenarios. Through six exemplary customer scenarios, the eBook illustrates how customers can use SAP solutions and services as efficiently as possible to help achieve optimal results and drive innovation forward more quickly.

The most important customer scenarios on the way to the cloud with SAP S/4HANA include transformation strategies, RISE with SAP, SAP Business AI, SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), SaaS and integration scenarios, and hybrid operations.

The SAP Services and Support eBook provides full transparency for SAP’s portfolio and support services, together with useful information about specific scenarios. Click to enlarge.

Support for Differing Customer Needs

The “Power Your Support” chapter shows customers which tools and services are already part of their software licenses and therefore available free of charge, and invites them to explore the diverse range of SAP offerings to help further optimize their software landscapes.

“Accelerate Your Path” demonstrates how to enhance the value of SAP solutions with personalized plans and project-based services, working to ensure SAP solutions are used in the best possible way to support strategy and business goals.

“Drive Company-Wide Transformation” provides insights into premium engagements, strategic long-term partnerships that offer a holistic approach and support companies in implementing transformation in functions, processes, and business areas. Find out how SAP can support you on your individual transformation journey.

