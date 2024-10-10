Many organizations still using SAP ERP or the on-premise version of SAP S/4HANA are planning to migrate to the cloud. The new edition of the “Mapping Your Journey to SAP S/4HANA” guide provides the perfect orientation, with valuable insights, step-by-step instructions, best practices, and comprehensive background information.

The digital landscape is changing rapidly, and companies must constantly adapt to new circumstances. Failure to keep pace can lead to significant challenges, as the automotive industry and its supply chains are currently experiencing. To help companies navigate this dynamic environment, SAP introduced a guide in 2018 that quickly became a standard reference. A completely revised edition is now available.

Dozens of SAP experts from across the company have contributed to this comprehensive guide, which addresses all issues related to the transition to SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition. By focusing on the essential technology, IT decision-makers can confidently plan their road map to cloud ERP, avoid pitfalls, and accelerate the time it takes to go live.

At the heart of the guide is the consolidated experience of thousands of successful transformation projects, presented in text and images. It also includes numerous links to additional resources, making the guide a single point of reference for all transformation issues at every project stage. The concept has been well received by customers, with more than 180,000 downloads since the first edition.

“The paper offers a comprehensive and detailed overview of the success factors and essential activities for your journey toward the latest SAP product portfolio.” – Geoff Scott, CEO, ASUG

Updating an Essential Reference

Why a new edition now? “We have regularly updated the guide because it was always intended to be a living document,” said co-authors Bjoern Braemer, head of Adoption Execution & Enablement for SAP Customer Evolution, and Niclas Weidner, senior project consultant. “However, the SAP world has changed dramatically in the last six years with the emergence of many innovative tools and methodologies. In addition, the RISE with SAP offering, which we use to help customers move to cloud ERP, has grown significantly. As a result, we have completely revised and reissued the guide, incorporating valuable feedback from our customers and partners.”

“Why invest effort in forging your own path when you can follow the well-traveled paths of fellow community members?” – Geoff Scott, CEO, ASUG

The goal remains the same: to provide IT managers with all the information they need to successfully implement SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition in one place. The guide is divided into three sections:

1. Strategic Choices

The first section provides guidance on making informed decisions about various aspects of transitioning to SAP S/4HANA, including choosing between public and private cloud options, understanding the benefits and features of the GROW with SAP and RISE with SAP offerings, and the implications of changes to cloud operations.

2. Ingredients for Project Success

The second section focuses on the critical factors for project success. These include change and knowledge management, customer and supplier master data integration, the partner ecosystem, and more.

The final part describes the 15 most important tools that companies can use to assess their system’s current state, plan and implement the migration, and monitor the project’s progress. These tools include SAP Data Services, SAP Readiness Check, ABAP development tools, and the SAP S/4HANA migration cockpit.

The Only Book You Need to Read About SAP S/4HANA

“Mapping Your Journey to SAP S/4HANA” is designed to help IT leaders navigate the transformation journey with confidence. It provides the right combination of theoretical knowledge and practical tips to help keep organizations digitally fit beyond 2027. You can read it from cover to cover for a complete understanding or keep it handy for quick, targeted advice on specific stages or challenges. Download it now for free.

Thomas Bamberger is president of SAP Customer Evolution.