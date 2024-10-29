SAP Recognized as a Visionary in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms

We are proud to announce that Gartner has recognized SAP as a Visionary in its 2024 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platform.

In today’s dynamic market, agile organizations require seamless collaboration among business users, IT professionals, and software developers. Low-code application platforms empower both professional and citizen developers to rapidly create and deploy digital solutions through guided development, automation, and robust governance, fostering innovation and agility.

SAP Build has been developed with the bold vision that business users and developers alike should be able to augment enterprise applications and build new functionality, automate business processes, and design digital workspaces using the tools of their choice. It is an AI-powered cloud service that combines application development, workflow management, task automation, and workspace creation into one comprehensive, cloud-based solution running on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).

Strategic Challenges in Modern Software Development

Developers today face several significant challenges.

First, it is difficult for many organizations to leverage the deep insights from non-technical business experts across functions like finance and supply chain. While AI is a powerful new tool, its efficacy hinges on its integration with business-specific data and processes; without this, its broader benefits are diminished. Building or extending business applications is often time-consuming and expensive, prompting a shift toward customizable pre-built solutions for greater agility. Finally, developers grapple with fragmented systems requiring extensive integration, hindering efficient workflows and resource utilization.

These challenges collectively underscore the need for a more robust development platform.

The SAP Build Advantage

SAP is recognized in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Low-Code Application Platforms for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. SAP Build offers unique benefits that streamline the development process and ensure innovative and efficient solutions.

Build together: SAP Build supports a fusion development approach, accommodating different skill levels and project needs across diverse technologies. This environment fosters team collaboration with business experts and increases productivity by allowing developers to select the most appropriate tools, whether they prefer low-code visual tools or programming with Java, JavaScript, or ABAP.

Extend ERP and Other Business Applications with Ease

Typically, most business applications need to be adapted to meet customer specific requirements. SAP Build empowers organizations to accelerate automation, tailor business processes, and extend the functionality of SAP S/4HANA Cloud and other business applications.

SAP Build follows a clean core paradigm, which future-proofs an ERP system, ensuring upgrades become seamless and moving to the cloud is simplified. This translates to lower costs, faster innovation, and the agility to adapt to changing business needs, all while ensuring custom extensions continue to work flawlessly.

Gain a Competitive Edge with SAP Build

Since launching SAP Build, we have seen tremendous growth in customers embracing future-proof extension building in impactful ways. Trumpf, for example, streamlined operations by reducing time spent with administrative tasks by 60% and doubling the efficiency of assembly instruction generation. BMW enhanced data quality and reduced collection time, ensuring reliable reporting of sustainability KPIs for better informed decision-making. And Piller has delivered 80% faster system access, a tailored user experience, and reduced search time for optimized employee efficiency and productivity.

Next Steps

To learn how SAP Build adds value to cloud ERP, explore use cases that address specific challenges in business processes. To unlock the full potential of application development, automation, and AI, take the next step with the following resources:

Bharat Sandhu is senior vice president of Application Development, Automation, Integration, and AI at SAP.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from SAP.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.