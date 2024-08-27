SAP Integration Suite Delivered 345% ROI, Boosting Efficiency by 30%, and Granted Economic Gains for Customers

A new independent study reveals that SAP Integration Suite significantly enhances integration developer efficiency and delivers substantial return on investment (ROI) for businesses.

The study, The Total Economic Impact™ of SAP Integration Suite, conducted by Forrester Research, found that SAP Integration Suite customers achieved a considerable 345% ROI over three years and experienced a 30% increase in integration developer efficiency, with the solution paying for itself in less than six months.

Commissioned by SAP, the study surveyed six decision-makers responsible for application integration at the enterprise-level at their organizations. Each participant had extensive experience deploying and utilizing SAP Integration Suite. The results demonstrate the suite’s power to accelerate innovation and integrate without obstacles, speed up connectivity across heterogenous application landscapes, and connect customers and workers to automated processes that drive significant business value.

Key findings from the study include:

345% ROI and less than six-month payback: The study revealed an ROI of 345% over three years for the composite organization representative of the six companies interviewed using SAP Integration Suite. This return, coupled with a payback period of less than six months, made SAP Integration Suite a financially sound investment for the organizations looking to optimize their integration strategies.

30% increase in integration developer efficiency for integration requests: SAP Integration Suite empowered developers to work faster and smarter, freeing up valuable time and resources for other strategic initiatives. This increased efficiency can be attributed to the platform’s user-friendly interface, pre-built connectors, and robust automation capabilities.

$984,000 in incremental profit: The research found that the organizations in the study leveraged SAP Integration Suite to generate US$984,000 in additional profit over three years. This significant financial gain demonstrates the platform’s ability to unlock faster time-to-market for new products and services, improve operational efficiency, and enhance customer experiences.

The study’s findings show that “organizations adopt cloud services and SaaS applications to leverage real-time interactions for increased business velocity and agile collaboration with customers, suppliers, and partners. But integration development teams are challenged to integrate business-critical applications with business processes in heterogeneous cloud and hybrid IT landscapes.”

Interviewees noted several key features and benefits of SAP Integration Suite that contributed to their success, including:

Integration advisor: A global CIO for an apparel maker stated: “By having integration advisor that automatically provides you with that information, which is very pertinent for that particular trading partner, the onboarding of interfaces becomes a breeze. It cuts down dramatically from weeks to a matter of days. We look forward to more AI capabilities to come.”

A global CIO for an apparel maker stated: “By having integration advisor that automatically provides you with that information, which is very pertinent for that particular trading partner, the onboarding of interfaces becomes a breeze. It cuts down dramatically from weeks to a matter of days. We look forward to more AI capabilities to come.” Pre-built connectors: The head of Applications Integration in instrumentation manufacturing stated: “For application integration projects, the prebuilt connectors can provide a speed up of 10 times. When we were building the interfaces from scratch, it was just our own developers doing the work manually.”

The head of Applications Integration in instrumentation manufacturing stated: “For application integration projects, the prebuilt connectors can provide a speed up of 10 times. When we were building the interfaces from scratch, it was just our own developers doing the work manually.” Methodology: Interviewees noted that by leveraging SAP Integration Suite’s overall methodology, their organizations benefited from systematic approaches and best practices for several enterprise-wide integration scenarios.

Beyond the financial benefits, the study also revealed that SAP Integration Suite fosters a more rewarding and fulfilling work environment for integration developers and self-service users. Interviewees reported improved communication with business partners, enhanced customer satisfaction, and greater agility in responding to changing business requirements.

“Lowering the total cost of ownership, the reusability component, the ability to use AI or out-of-the box connectors, [and having] the power of integration advisor condenses your overall timeline for development, testing, and implementation.” said an interviewee who is the global CIO in the apparel industry.

We believe the study backs up our view that integration is a critical key to unlocking business growth. To see how you can build a business case for how SAP Integration Suite and the integration technology of SAP BTP can drive cost savings and business benefits for your business, read the full Forrester Consulting study here.

Bharat Sandhu is senior vice president of AI and Cloud Platform at SAP.