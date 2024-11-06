As demand for sustainable and innovative consumer goods continues to rise, Be Lenka, the Slovakian pioneer in barefoot footwear and ergonomic baby carriers, has chosen GROW with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition to help broaden its global footprint in the industry.

“We started six years ago in the basement,” explains Peter Brezani, Be Lenka’s chief operating officer, “with seven in the office and only two collections of shoes.” Dedicated to high-quality craftsmanship, innovation, and sustainability, Be Lenka now has more than 100 employees, offers 250 collections of shoes, and delivers products to over 70 countries.

Transforming to the Next Level

With production now based in three European countries – Portugal, Czech Republic, and Slovakia – and in Vietnam, Brezani says the biggest challenge is “to change into a bigger company.” He says SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition was a natural fit to help the young company “scale new processes and new brands.”

Be Lenka continues to grow rapidly and needed a software partner to help it transform to the next level. Brezani says the key to this transformation is harmonizing local solutions and local ERP systems, which is why Be Lenka chose GROW with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition.

Best Practices and Benefits

Brezani’s advice for fast-growing organizations like Be Lenka is to “focus on the business, focus on the product, and focus on the added value” and not get distracted by processes that are not core to the business or do not add value to the customer.

Be Lenka is simultaneously managing rapid growth and is on track for a rapid implementation of GROW with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition. SAP’s best practices tailored for global scalability will help Be Lenka harmonize its ERP landscape and automate key processes while still remaining true to the Be Lenka mindset that is keenly focused on adding value to its customers.