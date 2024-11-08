SAP SuccessFactors Sales Performance Management Solutions Win 2025 Buyer’s Choice Award from TrustRadius

TrustRadius has awarded sales performance management solutions in the SAP SuccessFactors portfolio with the 2025 Buyer’s Choice award. TrustRadius is a review platform where users share experiences with software and services. It helps businesses make informed decisions through user-generated reviews and insights on product performance.

“Congratulations to the sales performance management solutions from SAP SuccessFactors for winning the TrustRadius Buyer’s Choice award,” said Allyson Havener, SVP of Marketing and Community at TrustRadius. “This award is a direct reflection of the positive experiences shared by customers who trust SAP SuccessFactors to optimize sales performance and drive results. It’s clear that these solutions are making a significant impact in helping organizations achieve their sales goals through streamlined processes and actionable insights.”

Buyer’s Choice awards are determined solely by verified, unbiased customer reviews, highlighting products with top capabilities, great value, and excellent customer relationships.

Hear from some of our customers on how much they value the sales performance management solutions:

“This [sales performance management solution] has provided us a platform for us to show our partners visibility day by day on their incentives and their proposed payments. This has also allowed us to decrease our expected timeframes in which our partners are expected to be paid and thus increased the visibility and usefulness of this tool.” – Senior Business Analyst, Telstra

“[SAP SuccessFactors Agent Performance Management] is a great application to create different payout structures to process the producer’s compensation or internal agent’s compensation.” – Senior Scrum Master and Product Lead, Healthfirst

“Some of the benefits we have obtained with sales performance management are standardization, centralized control in commission calculations, and natural integration with SAP S/4HANA Cloud. Our goal is to have a flexible and reliable tool that can solve the different cases we have in calculating commissions at Grupo La Moderna.” – Corporate Director, Grupo La Moderna

“At Kyndryl, we replaced a 100% legacy system with sales performance management. The solution is deployed across all [55] countries we operate in and calculates the incentive payments for 3,400 sellers.” – CIO Enterprise Applications Sales, Kyndryl

We are proud to create products that inspire such gracious feedback in our user community. Explore our product tours for SAP SuccessFactors Incentive Management and SAP SuccessFactors Territory and Quota to experience these solutions in action. Thank you for supporting our work and sharing your feedback on TrustRadius.

Request a demo to discover how to equip sales team with the tools they need to create impactful sales experiences.

Robert Hartsough is general manager of Sales Performance Management at SAP.