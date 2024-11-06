We are thrilled that SAP SuccessFactors HCM has received the TrustRadius 2025 Buyer’s Choice Award. TrustRadius is a peer research and review platform designed to help business leaders find and select the right software to meet their needs.

“This recognition is driven by the voices of customers who rely on SAP SuccessFactors HCM to elevate their workforce management strategies. It’s a testament to SAP’s ability to meet the evolving needs of HR teams and empower organizations to succeed,” said Allyson Havener, senior vice president of Marketing and Community at TrustRadius.

The Buyer’s Choice Awards are determined by verified, unbiased customer reviews. These awards recognize products that excel in capabilities, performance, value for money, and customer relationships.

Here’s what some of our customers are saying about SAP SuccessFactors HCM:

“With SAP SuccessFactors solutions, the ease with which our people data flows throughout our organization is superb. This is key to helping us ensure compliance and high data integrity throughout the employee lifecycle, such as recording attendance at a talent review.”

– Assistant Manager, Sun Pharma

"We use SAP SuccessFactors as our core HR system and have many of the modules, including Performance Management, Succession and Development, Compensation, Learning and Recruiting and we utilize it globally. SAP SuccessFactors enables us to have all of our team members in one system and manage their ongoing career development as well as the day-to-day transactions."

– Director, HRMS, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

"SAP SuccessFactors is helping us integrate all employee management tools in one. It helps us integrate learning for the employees, tracking and approving leave application and also track employee development discussions in one place. As a manager it helps me track data for all the employees in just one place and further helps me in planning."

– Store Manager, Tata Starbucks Pvt ltd.

"SAP SuccessFactors has a robust framework which makes it an absolute platform for scaling and scaled companies, including the ones of larger sizes. [SAP] SuccessFactors is contributing to maintain the data quality and automated workflows. [SAP SuccessFactors] had almost automated every single HR process which has removed the manual intervention altogether."

– Manager, IBM

The SAP SuccessFactors HCM suite provides global HR cloud software with powerful artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to help organizations meet the business demands of today and innovate for tomorrow. More than 10,000 customers worldwide — from startups and midmarket companies to large enterprises — use SAP SuccessFactors solutions to elevate every experience, guide every people decision, and connect HR across every aspect of the business.

Innovating to help our customers solve their biggest business and people-focused challenges is at the heart of everything we do.

Last week at SuccessConnect, we announced several exciting new updates to the SAP SuccessFactors HCM suite, including SAP SuccessFactors Career and Talent Development, new enhancements to SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll, and several new AI capabilities, including AI-recommended jobs for candidates, AI-assisted 360-degree reviews, and, with Joule, a conversational way to complete onboarding tasks.

Learn more about SAP SuccessFactors HCM and read our customer reviews on TrustRadius. For more information about these recognitions, visit the TrustRadius scoring FAQ page.

Looking to share your own feedback? Leave us a review here.

Lara Albert is global vice president of Product Marketing for SAP SuccessFactors at SAP.