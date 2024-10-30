SAP Recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises

We are thrilled to announce that SAP is a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises for the ninth consecutive time.

SAP was recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision. Gartner defines cloud HCM suites for 1,000+ employee enterprises as cloud application suites that deliver functionality for attracting, developing, engaging, retaining, and managing employees.

The SAP SuccessFactors HCM suite provides global HR cloud software with powerful AI capabilities to help organizations meet the business demands of today and innovate for tomorrow. More than 10,000 customers worldwide – from startups and midmarket companies to large enterprises – use SAP SuccessFactors solutions to help elevate every experience, guide every people decision, and connect HR across every aspect of the business.

This week at SuccessConnect, we announced several exciting new updates to the SAP SuccessFactors HCM suite, including SAP SuccessFactors Career and Talent Development, new enhancements to SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll, along with several new AI and Joule capabilities. Additionally, WalkMe will be commercially available in the first half of 2025, which will allow customers to improve employee experience and adoption across common workflows. Our latest product release, available this month, features over 30 new purpose-built AI capabilities designed to enhance organizational efficiency. Customers of all sizes are already driving organizational value with the AI capabilities embedded in SAP SuccessFactors HCM.

Darussalam Assets Sdn Bhd, a diversified holding company that owns and manages a number of Brunei’s government-linked companies across various industries, has seen considerable talent management efficiency gains with SAP Business AI. According to Salehin Basir, senior human capital development manager, Darussalam Assets Sdn Bhd, “With SAP Business AI technology embedded in SAP SuccessFactors solutions, we’ve seen significant benefits, such as reducing our overall recruitment time from months to weeks. The AI features have streamlined processes for generating and updating job descriptions and creating competency-based interview questions, making our recruitment process more efficient and standardized.”

Grundfos, one of the world’s leading pump and water solutions companies, is leveraging the talent intelligence hub, the AI-driven skills framework underpinning the SAP SuccessFactors HCM suite, to become a skills-first organization. “There’s a consensus that what got us here won’t get us there: we need new skills and capabilities. And that’s where the talent intelligence hub in SAP SuccessFactors solutions comes in,” said Mads Kidmose, head of HR Technology and Data Foundation, Grundfos Holding A/S. “It’s helping us build one skills foundation that feeds into critical decisions on talent – and transform skills into something we live and breathe every day.”

Grundfos’ emphasis on skills opens new doors for both employees and the organization. “By shifting our focus from job descriptions to skills and embracing intelligent technologies such as AI, we can help inspire our people to grasp new opportunities and address our skills shortage in clever ways,” said Søren Nielsen, business architect, HR Technology, Grundfos Holding A/S.

For even more on how our customers are embracing AI, stream the SuccessConnect customer success keynote to hear how American Honda and BT Group have created strategies to implement AI so their HR teams and employees can thrive.



Looking ahead, we are excited to continue innovating with our customers’ biggest challenges and opportunities in mind – helping them to drive organizational agility, enhance workforce productivity, and maximize growth to stay ahead of the curve.

Read the full Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises report.

Lara Albert is global vice president of Product Marketing at SAP SuccessFactors.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises, Authors: Ranadip Chandra, Chris Pang, Ron Hanscome, Sam Grinter, Josie Xing, Hilten Sheth, Travis Wickesberg, Harsh Kundulli, Anand Chouksey, David Bobo, Laura Gardiner, Emi Chiba, Michelle Shapiro, Published: 23 October 2024.

This report was known as Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for Midmarket and Large Enterprises from 2016 to 2018.

