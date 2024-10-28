SAP SuccessFactors Second Half 2024 Product Release: Embedding AI Across SAP SuccessFactors HCM

Every employee’s story is unique. And with the power of AI, organizations can now tailor every individual’s experience, empowering them to lead with a people-first, modern approach. With strong global core HR, embedded AI capabilities, and a unified skills foundation, SAP SuccessFactors HCM helps organizations boost efficiencies, encourage growth and development, and set up for the future.

The SAP SuccessFactors 2H 2024 release introduces over 250 innovative features and enhancements, along with over 30 new purpose-built AI capabilities.

SAP Business AI

SAP continues to be at the forefront of business AI with new generative AI capabilities that span the entire human capital management suite, all aimed at transforming how organizations engage and support their workforce.

Within this release, new AI capabilities can recommend roles to candidates by matching extracted skills from resumes to open jobs. This helps candidates more easily find opportunities that align with their strengths while helping organizations to reduce candidate drop-off, decrease time to hire, and increase the quality of hiring.

AI-assisted job recommendations for candidates

To boost efficiency, a new text analyzer feature can assist employees to create more carefully worded text content for their people profile, goals, comments, and more. A new translation feature is also available, translating text within SAP SuccessFactors solutions to help preserve key messages and tone across languages.

Text analyzer

We are also introducing over 15 new capabilities to Joule, the AI copilot from SAP, designed to bring a more conversational approach to getting work done. For example, new hires, hiring managers, and HR colleagues can now navigate onboarding tasks in a more engaging way, streamlining the onboarding process and boosting productivity.

Talent Intelligence Hub

With the SAP SuccessFactors 2H 2024 release, we’re enhancing our AI-driven skills foundation, guiding organizations toward a skills-focused approach. The new AI-assisted skills architecture creation feature can enable organizations to enrich their job profiles and build a skills library by extracting relevant skills from SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting. Additionally, the growth portfolio inbound API can facilitate the seamless integration of external skills data, helping to ensure that employees’ growth portfolios are closely aligned with their roles. The first partners to integrate with the talent intelligence hub will include Beamery, Degreed, IMOCHA INC, Korn Ferry, Lightcast, Phenom, TalenTeam, and TechWolf, with more in the coming months.

We’re also introducing the AI-assisted skills identification feature, which helps learning administrators maintain skills-based attributes by extracting skills from course descriptions and automatically linking them to the corresponding learning items.

SAP SuccessFactors Career and Talent Development

We are excited to announce SAP SuccessFactors Career and Talent Development, our fully integrated solution aimed at empowering individual career advancement while driving greater organizational agility. Here, we bring together the robust capabilities of SAP SuccessFactors Succession & Development and SAP SuccessFactors Opportunity Marketplace into one solution to help intuitively guide career and development experiences and talent planning. Fueled by the single skills foundation of the talent intelligence hub, employees and managers can shape careers, set career goals, and receive personalized recommendations. These recommendations include skills, jobs, learning courses, mentors, and more – with clear suggestions for areas to improve. The recommendations are based on an individual’s aspirations and skills, along with career paths set by the organization.

AI-assisted career insights

User Experience

Employee experience continues to be a priority for HR leaders. We have continuously improved how employees interact with our technology by reimagining our user interface, embedding SAP SuccessFactors solutions into work tech applications like Microsoft Teams, and improving the mobile experience.

With this release, employees can now:

Submit and approve time-off requests, view upcoming absences, and sync holidays to their calendar in Microsoft Teams.

Delegate performance appraisals to colleagues to help manage responsibilities on each other’s behalf.

Use an improved natural language search to simplify finding tasks and information with just a few spoken commands.

Enjoy new features on our mobile app, including in people profiles and time tracking.

Core HR and Payroll

SAP provides industry-leading core solutions spanning core HR, payroll, and time that are globally scalable with sophisticated country-specific support and compliance. In this release, we have several new innovations and enhancements. Within SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, the people profile has a new modern design across both desktop and mobile. It features an intuitive card-style layout for quick and easy access to information as well as comprehensive summaries of key sections, such as compensation. A new position budgeting control workbench is also available for public service organizations, offering a streamlined view of employee financing activities. This user-friendly tool helps simplify error handling and can ensure efficient and accurate execution of financial commitments. Additionally, the refreshed benefits overview page gives employees a single place to view their benefits details and take necessary action, such as reporting a life event, managing family members, or enrolling in benefits.

Within SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll, we now provide country-level support for Croatia, bringing the total number of natively supported locales to 52.

For more information, read the SAP SuccessFactors 2H 2024 release brochure or watch the video.

Bianka Woelke is group vice president and head of Application Product Management at SAP SuccessFactors.