Loop Earplugs, an innovative leader that has revolutionized the way we experience sound protection, has recently adopted SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition to support rapid international growth.

“The world is becoming increasingly noisy, and our mission is to support our customers in hearing the world the way they want to,” said Koen Spliet, project manager, Loop Earplugs. “A strong practical value and an aesthetically appealing design have made our earplugs a desirable accessory. Fueled by the popularity of our earplugs in Europe, the U.S., and Asia, we have scaled globally, growing at 1,500% over the last four years.”

To continue the growth momentum, Loop Earplugs needed an enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution capable of seamlessly supporting its international expansion with robust, embedded localization. This would ensure real-time insights into the state of the business, allowing Loop to focus on innovation that continuously advances its core business functions.

Loop chose SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition offered through the GROW with SAP for scaleups program due to its clear, future-proof, and scalable architecture that can easily integrate with Loop’s existing e-commerce channels and marketplaces. In addition, the ability to support external partners in fulfilling Loop’s supply chain was one of the key advantages that put SAP’s solution forward.

“We are delighted to have Loop Earplugs in the GROW with SAP for scaleups community. We support growth-focused companies in expanding their operations, maximizing valuations, and running lean and agile businesses capable of fast growth,” said Romain Gauthier, VP, GROW with SAP for scaleups. “The program helps scaleups grow the bottom line through optimized operations, working to ensure they are always ready for business expansion.”

“With our rapid growth, time is always essential and we greatly appreciated being engaged digitally by SAP’s Digital Hub team. It was an exceptionally fast, professional, and personalized way to address all the questions and ideas we had, exceeding our already high expectations,” Spliet said. “We had about 30 contacts with SAP on our buying journey, yet only two were needed in person. This was critical in meeting the accelerated business outcomes we required.”

“SAP is evolving our customer engagement, founded on AI and the latest technologies, which are enabling our digitally-skilled talent to deliver fast, immersive, and end-to-end customer experiences. This allows our customers to pursue their digital transformation journeys at the pace their businesses dictate,” explained Sam Masri, global head, SAP Digital, Customer Success.

“For example, based on SAP’s industry best practices and the information our teams had about Loop’s value drivers, our Digital Solution Advisory team in the EMEA digital hub was able to determine ahead of the meeting with the customer that SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition was the best fit. This immediately triggered our Digital Value Advisory and Digital Asset teams to deliver a customer-specific microsite, with the business case, solution demos, and reference videos for Loop to explore at its own pace. This seamless and digital motion helped Loop wrap up the buying journey in under four months from the first contact,” Masri added.

SAP worked with the partner Delaware that engaged with the customer in person at its location. The hybrid engagement model, where SAP engaged digitally and Delaware was available on-site, provided the best mixture of high-velocity digital engagement and human touch to deliver a personalized and efficient solution discovery and adoption journey to the customer. “We are impressed with SAP’s AI capabilities and the efficiencies they enable. We are now exploring how we could leverage these SAP innovations for our own productivity gains as well as for our sustainability efforts,” Spliet said.