Industries around the world are facing significant transformation and demand for innovation, accelerated by political uncertainties and economic challenges. In such a situation, continuous learning and development have become crucial for organizations to ensure not only stability, but also long-term success.

With the move to the newest, cloud-based solutions — and while turning to certified experts, skilled in the latest innovations — SAP customers can get the job done.

To fully leverage the advantages of the latest SAP solutions, it is crucial for teams to possess up-to-date skills in the latest product developments. This is where certifications come into play.

SAP reinvented its certification program earlier this year to commit to innovation excellence and prioritize continuous learning and assessments to get and stay certified. Professionals possessing the skills for the latest SAP solutions are set to drive faster implementation projects, reduce risks, and enhance overall business efficiency.

This also means an annual renewal of SAP Certifications with short assessments on the latest product updates. And with the first deadline approaching — all SAP Certifications issued before April 2024 will expire on March 31, 2025 — certified professionals must act now to maintain their certification.

SAP’s goal is to make it easier and faster for everyone to learn the latest skills and maintain their certification. The redesigned certification program has two key objectives:

It provides streamlined access to learning and quick quiz assessments, making it easier and faster to acquire and maintain the latest skills and certifications.

It maintains excellence for innovation by ensuring that certified professionals meet quality standards across SAP solutions.

To get and stay certified, only a subscription to SAP Learning Hub is needed. It provides access to all needed to prepare for a certification exam with guided learning resources such as expert-led live sessions and hands-on practice systems. Four certification exam attempts per learner per year are included in the subscription, and it also provides the simple approach to remain certified with short quizzes — making it an all-in-one-solution to gain the latest skills and drive innovation.

SAP Launches First AI Certification

Being constantly updated, the SAP Certification portfolio reflects the latest SAP innovations. In line with the growing importance of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning skills, SAP is introducing its first certification for generative AI developers, set to launch in December. Verifying skills in SAP Business AI capabilities and SAP Business Technology Platform application extensions, the certification touches on the SAP Business AI strategy, ethics, and methods for performance for use cases for large language models (LLMs). Using SAP’s generative AI hub, professionals will also work on real-life business problems while upskilling.

This certification, among all the others,already available, highlights SAP’s commitment to equipping professionals with innovative skills critical for the workplace of the future, offering numerous self-paced learning journeys, AI-specific courses, and resources to prepare learners for success in this transformative field.

Your Time to Act Is Now

SAP Certification is a commitment to driving innovation excellence.

With the first deadline approaching, organizations can now act and ensure that their teams are certified and prepared to meet demands with confidence and expertise in the latest SAP innovations. The enhanced certification program offers the chance to partner with certified experts to support the success of transformation projects and that they run at their best. And certified individuals can now claim their spot among excellent innovators, staying ahead in their career by renewing their certification.

Do not wait! To lead with excellence to drive innovation, get certified and keep your certifications valid.

Andre Bechtold is senior vice president and head of Solution and Innovation Experience at SAP.