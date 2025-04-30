WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced that REWE Group has chosen the RISE with SAP journey to migrate its IT infrastructure to a cloud-based platform and modernize its IT processes across finance, accounting and human resources.

With 16,000 food retail stores and travel agencies across 21 countries, the Germany-based REWE Group impacts and nourishes 50 million customers across Europe each week. Aligned with REWE Group’s mission to deliver the best performance, REWE digital, the IT unit of REWE Group, will migrate 73 SAP software systems to Google Cloud over several years. SAP S/4HANA Cloud allows REWE Group to benefit from greater infrastructure scalability, IT landscape efficiency and the ability to flexibly adapt its technological resources to business requirements in real time.

Guido Hoepfner, COO of REWE digital, said: “This is a significant step forward in the digital transformation of the entire REWE Group. Through our deepened partnerships with SAP and Google, we are taking the harmonization of processes and the standardization of the company’s technical operating models to a new level. By introducing leading cloud solutions from SAP, we are aligning ourselves with the technological market standard. This allows us to continue setting the pace for digitalization and innovation in retail and tourism.”

Harmonized and standardized IT processes are crucial for REWE Group’s digital transformation, as it modernizes its business processes and increases operational synergies. SAP S/4HANA Cloud helps REWE Group streamline its existing on-premises systems and leverage more of SAP’s innovations in the future, including artificial intelligence. REWE digital expects to significantly reduce its hardware and operating costs by standardizing its IT infrastructure.

“RISE with SAP offers the REWE Group a perfect opportunity to further advance its cloud integration and digital transformation. We are excited to be part of this critical transformation for the company. By migrating to the cloud, the REWE Group will benefit from our continuous developments, including innovations in artificial intelligence, and take the next step into the future,” said Alex Klaeger, president Middle and Eastern Europe at SAP.

