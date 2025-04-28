Organizations rely on cloud solutions from SAP to power their most critical business processes. Yet too many IT teams find themselves caught in an endless cycle of maintenance, monitoring, and firefighting, leaving little room for the strategic work that truly moves business forward. SAP Cloud Application Services can change this equation.

Cloud solutions promise simplicity: turn them on, and they just work. But behind every successful cloud transformation lies a complex web of operational challenges. Businesses adopting cloud solutions, whether public or private, still need to address topics such as testing, application performance, security, monitoring, integrations, service and change requests, and issue resolution.

The reality? Cloud solutions eliminate hardware and infrastructure concerns, but the day-to-day operational workload remains. Without proper management, businesses face risks such as downtime, inefficiencies, and an inability to scale.

SAP Cloud Application Services can help put an end to this struggle. The offerings of expert-managed services are designed to help run, optimize, and innovate cloud applications—giving businesses the tools to help unlock the full potential of their business, human capital, and technology investments.

Why cloud application management matters

When businesses run on cloud solutions from SAP, our 24×7 cloud operations can provide more than just monitoring. We can also help to actively prevent issues before they impact your operations and to respond rapidly when minutes matter. Problems can not only be fixed but also anticipated—that’s the beauty of SAP Cloud Application Services.

Offered through an outcome-based, modular subscription model, the offerings can deliver hands-on support for smooth cloud operations. For IT teams, this can mean more time to focus on strategic innovation and business transformation, instead of being overwhelmed by routine maintenance. They can leverage SAP’s deep solution expertise to help ensure continuous security updates, proactive monitoring, intelligent automation, and data-driven optimization.

More importantly, SAP Cloud Application Services can help resolve key challenges associated with cloud-based operations, such as:

Expert-supported application management: Comprehensive cloud application management from SAP helps ensure stable and reliable operations and business continuity across the cloud landscape.

Data and processes can flow with greater reliability and speed across cloud environments without losing business context. Intelligent monitoring and performance optimization: Cloud applications can work together in ways that proactively prevent downtime and performance bottlenecks.

Technical issues can be swiftly identified and resolved early. An AI-first approach: The fusion of built-in AI and cloud application management can enable companies to focus more resources on solving business challenges effectively.

Security, compliance, and governance standards can be maintained consistently and with confidence. Automated testing: Regression, performance, or integration testing can be automated to help make innovation less burdensome for IT teams and the overall business.

Where more freedom drives a more strategic focus

All over the world, companies, such as Atem Distribuidora de Petróleo S.A. (Atem), are already opening the door to integrated, automated operations in the cloud with SAP Cloud Application Services.

“The unified engagement between the SAP Cloud Application Services offerings and our partner helped us deliver our upgrade of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition in a very short timeframe,” shares Nayara Araujo, IT systems manager at Atem Distribuidora de Petróleo S.A. “This project is key to our innovation plan and will enable us to continuously enhance our software landscape for many years to come.”

The close relationship that Araujo describes led to a cloud environment that’s reducing the company’s energy consumption by 80% and data footprint by 87.5%. Business operations have also been improved—for example, monthly financial closing time has fallen by 40%.

Atem’s success underscores the importance of having a single point of accountability, supported by:

Predictable costs: Annual service packages are transparent, fixed-price, and outcome-based.

The offerings are backed by contractually binding service-level agreements and 24×7 global support. Embedded AI and automation: Intelligent monitoring, proactive issue resolution, and continuous improvements are included.

Cloud applications are aligned with the organization’s goals and SAP’s evolving road map. Comprehensive governance: SAP manages everything from monitoring to security and compliance.

Atem didn’t need to deal with multiple vendors. Instead, SAP’s and the partner’s expertise, global support, and standardized service delivery were immediately accessible through one channel. This advantage led to 25% faster upgrades, 30% better usability, and 100% AI readiness.

With cloud success comes AI-driven innovation

Cloud success is more than increased uptime; it’s also about unlocking what’s next. With AI redefining everything in our world, businesses need clean, connected, and continuously managed data and AI-ready, intelligent, and scalable IT environments more than ever.

SAP Cloud Application Services can transform cloud operations into a foundation for AI-driven innovation. With intelligent monitoring, automation, and built-in AI capabilities, businesses can accelerate AI adoption, improve critical business KPIs, and scale dynamically with confidence, control, and continuous innovation.

Take the next step toward a smarter, AI-powered future today. Learn how SAP Cloud Application Services can maximize your cloud investment and contact your local service account executive to get started.

Arndt-Alexander Boehnert is global vice president for SAP Cloud Application Services at SAP.

Stefan Krampen is lead architect for SAP Cloud Application Services at SAP.