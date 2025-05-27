MADRID — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that CAF, a global leader in urban rail and bus systems, has successfully migrated to SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition.

This milestone marks the first step in CAF’s digital transformation journey to a sustainable and efficient manufacturing process.

Moving from a heavily customized on-premises landscape to a standardized one in the cloud, Beasain, Spain-based CAF has smoothly integrated SAP solutions into core business functions including master data management, record to report, source to pay, sales and transport, engineering to stock (including manufacturing) and workforce management.

“CAF is now set for future success, as our new technology landscape allows us to better comply with business requirements in a complex and fast-changing market,” said Guillermo Apellániz, CAF’s digital transformation director. “Additionally, we’re now able to leverage other technologies or capabilities such as AI with a focus on company efficiency.”

Continuing on its digital transformation journey, CAF is looking to enhance the integration of its data with the SAP Business Data Cloud (SAP BDC) and SAP Datasphere solutions. This will reduce time to market of analytical requests, enabling CAF to make data-driven decisions more efficiently. CAF will also tap into the SAP Databricks capability in SAP BDC to help it manage data from its various product lines of buses and trains. This will open new possibilities for integrating business and product data, with the potential to leverage artificial intelligence.

“SAP solutions are empowering CAF to focus on sustainability by manufacturing high-speed trains, commuter trains, metros and buses with low or zero emissions,” said José Vallés, managing director of SAP Spain. “The complexity of CAF’s projects and demanding supply chains require robust and flexible solutions, which SAP is proud to provide.”

