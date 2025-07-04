Adding SAP Preferred Success to a deal goes far beyond technical support—it can create a smarter, more resilient path to customer success. For partners, this can mean putting customers at the heart of every interaction while unlocking time to focus on strategic work, sharpening insights to drive action, and driving momentum to expand their services footprint.

SAP partners have always played a critical role in helping businesses unlock the value of cloud solutions. However, technical expertise alone isn’t enough. Projects face increasing scrutiny, high customer expectations, and constantly evolving business goals. To stay ahead, partners need access to the latest tools, insights, and best practices to deliver results at scale and without overextending their teams.

That’s where the SAP Preferred Success plan can come in. More than a support offering, it’s a shared growth strategy that can give partners the expert guidance, enablement, best practices, and bandwidth to be able to deliver meaningful outcomes again and again.

Efficiency gains that drive value

SAP Preferred Success helps deliver significant efficiency gains by taking on critical, behind-the-scenes tasks—such as release planning, usage monitoring, product best practices, and the identification of customer-relevant innovations. Such support can allow partners to stay focused on strategic implementations, drive innovation, and solve complex challenges without being bogged down by operational overhead.

Partners that work closely with SAP experts can receive targeted, data-driven guidance tailored to actual usage patterns, industry needs, and solution capabilities. Doing so helps reduce unexpected effort, accelerate delivery timelines, and enable high-value implementation work that delivers measurable results.

SAP Preferred Success also helps simplify the complexity of frequent cloud updates from SAP. Guidance focused on what matters most to each customer helps partners zero in on relevant innovations while enabling smoother implementations, continuous feature adoption, and faster time to value. As a result, customer relationships can grow stronger and new opportunities can naturally emerge.

According to a Forrester Total Economic Impact (TEI) study, SAP Preferred Success reduces internal implementation effort by 10% and release preparation time by 25%. These efficiency gains contribute to a three-year, risk-adjusted value of US$467,000 in savings for the average customer organization.

Enhanced visibility for proactive delivery

SAP Preferred Success can give partners the visibility to better support proactive delivery and identify new service opportunities. With targeted functional insights, partners can spot adoption gaps early, respond to issues before they escalate, and identify areas where customers may benefit from additional capabilities or services.

That approach helps open the door to more meaningful conversations, ranging from solution extensions and new feature adoption to strategic guidance. And the results speak for themselves: Forrester cites that organizations using SAP Preferred Success achieve a 10% faster time to value and reduce implementation timelines by up to one month.

Confidence that sustains long-term growth

By helping to keep projects on track and customers engaged throughout the journey, SAP Preferred Success can build confidence. Consistent and fast access to expert guidance helps ensure fewer disruptions and less risk of costly delays, budget overruns, or unplanned efforts. Moreover, partners can stay focused on making their customers successful.

Forrester reports that customers using SAP Preferred Success experience a 24% boost in user productivity. This empowers partners to move beyond troubleshooting to deepen the adoption of key features and capabilities, even after the customer goes live.

By supporting stronger project continuity and minimizing risk, SAP Preferred Success can enable partners to scale more predictably and build lasting, trust-based customer relationships.

More engagement, more services, more growth

When customers understand how to get the most from their solutions and apply new capabilities to business needs, they see their ROI on SAP solutions increase. Access to prescriptive guidance, tailored enablement, and structured learning paths empower customers to actively participate in their transformation journeys.

This can lead to more frequent interactions with the partner team, more opportunities to demonstrate value, and stronger, lasting relationships. Customers that adopt more features and pursue new goals often require additional services, such as strategy workshops, integration work, or even new solution deployments.

SAP Preferred Success helps create a more predictable and positive customer experience that can support a stronger value journey and can enable stable, recurring revenue streams that partners can rely on. Forrester research shows that customers with SAP Preferred Success have better solution adoption and are more likely to consume a greater share of their licensed capabilities to help achieve business goals.

Furthermore, SAP Preferred Success isn’t one-size-fits-all. It includes tailored elements that partners can integrate into their delivery methods, whether focused on ERP, human capital management, procurement, supply chain, or industry-specific cloud solutions. It’s an adaptable foundation that helps strengthen the customers’ transformation as well as the partners’ client relationships.

Shared success, scaled impact

At its core, SAP Preferred Success helps unlock the full value of the cloud for customers and partners. It helps partners deliver faster, support smarter, and build stronger relationships that drive long-term customer value.

More important, SAP Preferred Success represents a shift in mindset. It’s a recognition that customer success is a shared effort. With the right tools and collaboration, partners can do more than implement software—they can lead transformation with confidence, continuity, and clarity.

Ready to accelerate your customers’ outcomes with SAP Preferred Success? Contact your SAP partner manager or visit the SAP Partner Portal site for program details and incentives.

Kiron Satyavarapu is global solution owner of SAP Preferred Success at SAP.