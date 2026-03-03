Business transformation is no longer only defined by milestones. It is shaped by continuous progress and by the ability to move the promise of innovation from boardroom imperatives into daily results.

Across industries, customers are asking for guidance that is simple, predictable, continuous, and connected to the measurable business outcomes they need.

Ever-focused on customer success, our services and support portfolio coupled with both our robust toolchain and strong team of experts help organizations carve a clearer path to adopt the latest SAP innovations, strengthen operations, and transform with confidence in a fast-changing environment.

Enabling faster value realization through continuous transformation

Every organization is working to keep pace with rapid market change. Technology cycles move quickly, expectations rise, and adopting AI requires clear priorities and coordinated execution aligned with business value. They seek ongoing guidance, measurable outcomes, and a partner that supports the transformation journey at every stage.

At SAP, we understand this. Customers require transparency in how support is delivered, predictable outcomes from their investments, and a simpler way to adopt innovation across their landscapes, especially as artificial intelligence becomes a core operational capability embedded in business processes.

This is why the introduction of the renewed SAP Services and Support portfolio arrives at an important moment. It brings clarity to how customers work with SAP and offers a consistent experience that supports continuous transformation, not one-time change.

During the Success Unleashed webinar marking the launch of the renewed portfolio, Thomas Saueressig, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, Customer Services & Delivery, captured the purpose of this portfolio in clear terms.

“Customers are looking for orientation in a fast‑moving environment,” Saueressig said. “With our renewed SAP Services and Support portfolio, we provide a clearer path to adopt innovation, apply AI responsibly, and run their landscape with confidence. It brings structure to continuous transformation and helps turn strategic priorities into measurable outcomes.”

His message reflects what customers expect from SAP: They want support that is structured, proactive, and unified across the entire environment.

Three success plans designed for measurable business impact

The renewed portfolio introduces three success plans that meet customers where they are. Each plan builds on the previous one and provides a flexible model that scales with organizational needs. Customers can also combine plans across their landscape. For example, they may choose the Advanced Success Plan for the SAP SuccessFactors environment while selecting the Max Success Plan to support their AI, data, and analytics strategies.

Foundational Success Plan

Included with every SAP cloud solution, this plan enables customers to run their solutions efficiently and maintain business continuity. It supports ongoing value creation through curated content, structured learning, application lifecycle management capabilities, and preventive mission-critical support. It builds on the SAP Enterprise Support offering and is expanded with technical operations for cloud solutions and onboarding.

Advanced Success Plan

This plan strengthens teams with specialized expertise. Organizations receive proactive guidance to detect risks early, accelerate innovation, adopt innovations faster, and optimize processes. AI-assisted insights support informed decision-making and activation sessions help refine how new capabilities are used.

Max Success Plan

This plan represents SAP’s most strategic level of engagement. It includes all elements of the Advanced Success Plan and adds dedicated success plan managers, cross-solution process improvements, and tailored AI use case adoption. It is designed for enterprises navigating complex transformations or scaling the use of SAP Business AI.

Dominique Tessaro, CIO from Vinci Energies, a customer of more than 20 years evaluating the success plans, noted, “We need different levels of SAP involvement, depending on the solution. Some need higher attention, and others need medium attention with a few extra project-specific services. This flexibility is what I really like about the new success plans. Like a car, I can strategically steer the engagement in the direction that will serve our needs.”

Accelerating outcomes through simplicity and partnership

The updated portfolio is designed around one principle: to help customers realize value faster and with greater certainty. This means reducing complexity, improving how guidance is delivered, and strengthening the partnership between SAP and every customer. It also means helping organizations adopt innovation, including SAP Business AI, at the pace that is right for their business.

Beyond the success plans, customers can extend their experience with streamlined professional services, development services, and application management offerings. These provide additional expertise for specialized needs, tailored solution development, and long-term operational resilience. Each offering is grounded in SAP product knowledge and industry insight.

This launch aligns customer expectations with a modern engagement model supported by intelligent tooling and human expertise. It provides the structure needed to guide organizations through uncertainty while keeping transformation aligned with strategy and focused on measurable outcomes.

Thomas Pfiester is head of Customer Engagement and Adoption and a member of the Extended Board of SAP SE.