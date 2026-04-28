SAP is excited to announce that former Formula 1 Driver and Grand Prix Winner David Coulthard will be a special guest together with Mika Häkkinen at SAP Sapphire 2026, appearing at both the Orlando and Madrid events. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience Coulthard and Häkkinen live at the Services and Support Center, where performance, precision, and innovation come together.

Photo credit: Ross Tomkins/Alamy

With a distinguished career in Formula One, Coulthard is known for his consistency, race intelligence, and deep understanding of high-performance environments. His presence at SAP Sapphire brings valuable perspectives on how precision, teamwork, and data-driven decision-making translate from the racetrack to the world of business.

Performance meets innovation

Throughout his career, Coulthard demonstrated the importance of preparation, adaptability, and collaboration—qualities that strongly resonate with SAP’s Services and Support organization. At the Services and Support Center, attendees can experience how these same principles help businesses navigate complexity, accelerate outcomes, and maintain peak performance.

Coulthard and Häkkinen will share insights from their time in Formula One, offering perspectives on competition at the highest level, the evolution of technology in racing, and the critical role of teamwork in achieving success.

Event highlights

Visitors to the Services and Support Center can look forward to several exclusive opportunities:

Experience Coulthard and Häkkinen live in the Formula One Racing Simulator at the Race of Legends. May 13 in Orlando at 1:00 p.m. May 20 in Madrid at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

in the Formula One Racing Simulator at the Race of Legends.

Join theater sessions featuring voices from the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team. May 13 in Orlando with Michael Taylor at 11:30 a.m. (SER1257) May 20 in Madrid with Laura Goodrick at 11:00 a.m. (SER1342)

featuring voices from the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team. Take part in exclusive interviews with Coulthard and Häkkinen. May 13 in Orlando at 10:30 a.m. (SER2893) May 20 in Madrid at 2:00 p.m. (SER1553)

with Coulthard and Häkkinen.

A unique experience with SAP Services and Support

The Services and Support Center at SAP Sapphire is designed as a hub for inspiration and interaction. With Coulthard and Häkkinen on-site, visitors can expect engaging sessions, real-world insights, and hands-on experiences that connect motorsport excellence with business innovation—brought to life by SAP’s Services and Support organization.

Join us in Orlando and Madrid

Whether attending SAP Sapphire Orlando or Madrid, this is a unique opportunity to experience two of Formula One’s most respected drivers up close—and to explore how SAP helps organizations achieve peak performance. Don’t miss the chance to meet Coulthard and Häkkinen at the Services and Support Center and discover how insights from the world of Formula One can inspire your business transformation journey.

Get our sessions into your personal agenda:

SAP Sapphire 2026 Orlando services and support sessions

SAP Sapphire 2026 Madrid services and support sessions