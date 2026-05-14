Supply chains play a central role in how businesses deliver for their customers and grow profitably. Every decision—from planning and sourcing through manufacturing, logistics, and service—has an impact on cost, service levels, and resilience.

SAP Sapphire in 2026: Advancing the Autonomous Enterprise Read the innovation news guide

While expectations for reliable, on-time delivery remain high, organizations are navigating faster‑changing demand, more complex global networks, and increasing pressure on cost and working capital. And they’re looking for ways to turn insight into action more quickly and consistently across the supply chain.

SAP has been helping organizations build more connected and intelligent supply chains for over 50 years. At SAP Connect in October, we introduced SAP Supply Chain Orchestration, establishing a foundation for detecting issues, coordinating responses, and connecting execution across complex supply networks.

The innovations announced this week at SAP Sapphire extend that vision further. By introducing a new set of AI-driven assistants and agents, we’re moving orchestration toward an autonomous operating model, where planning, manufacturing, logistics, and asset operations increasingly anticipate, coordinate, and resolve without manual intervention at every step.

AI grounded in real operations

AI delivers lasting value in supply chain management only when it is embedded where work actually happens. Autonomous agents do not operate independently of enterprise applications; they rely on deeply integrated processes and trusted data. Precision, compliance, and resilience depend on this foundation. Without it, AI does not scale or earn trust.

At SAP, the Autonomous Enterprise represents a vision for how organizations will run their businesses in the future: with insight, decision-making, and execution increasingly connected, while people remain firmly in control. Autonomous Supply Chain Management is a practical step toward that vision.

Autonomous Supply Chain Management reflects an evolution in how planning, execution, and operations work together. People define goals and priorities, assistants orchestrate activity across domains, and agents execute the work—all within governed, end‑to‑end processes.

At SAP Sapphire, we’re introducing Autonomous Supply Chain Management, enabled by new Joule Assistants and Industry AI scenarios that apply this model to daily operations across planning, manufacturing, logistics, engineering, and asset management. General availability will be phased throughout 2026, starting now.

Joule Assistants across the supply chain

Rather than disconnected AI tools, the following assistants will be embedded directly into core SAP supply chain applications, where deep process knowledge, semantically rich business data, and enterprise‑grade governance already exist.

Each will support a distinct area of responsibility while sharing context, data, and outcomes across the supply chain:

Asset and Service Assistant: Changes how work gets detected and dispatched, turning signals and anomalies into action rather than queue items

Changes how work gets detected and dispatched, turning signals and anomalies into action rather than queue items Business Network Assistant : Extends this coordination outward across suppliers, logistics providers, and service partners so execution doesn’t stall at the edges of the enterprise

: Extends this coordination outward across suppliers, logistics providers, and service partners so execution doesn’t stall at the edges of the enterprise Logistics Assistant: Keeps warehouse and transportation execution moving as conditions change, coordinating agents rather than waiting for human handoffs at every step

Keeps warehouse and transportation execution moving as conditions change, coordinating agents rather than waiting for human handoffs at every step Manufacturing Assistant: Connects shop floor signals with broader operational context so teams can act on disruptions faster

Connects shop floor signals with broader operational context so teams can act on disruptions faster Planning Assistant: Helps planners stay ahead of exceptions and constraints without having to manually piece together signals from across the network

Helps planners stay ahead of exceptions and constraints without having to manually piece together signals from across the network Product Design Assistant: Helps engineering and manufacturing teams stay aligned as products evolve, surfacing the downstream implications of changes before they create rework or delays

From assistants to autonomous agents

In addition to these assistants, SAP is delivering more than 60 purpose‑built agents across supply chain processes. These agents are designed to sense events, analyze impact, and take guided action within defined business guardrails, helping coordinate execution while keeping people firmly in control.

In manufacturing, agents such as the Production Excellence Agent and Production Master Data Readiness Agent continuously monitor production, quality, and machine signals to detect issues early and keep routings and work instructions aligned with enterprise plans. In asset and service operations, the Asset Performance Alert Processing Agent and Technician Briefing Agent are designed to assess asset conditions, prioritize work, and increase first time fix rates, helping reduce downtime and improve responsiveness.

Beyond supply chain-specific scenarios, these assistants and agents will also extend into SAP’s cloud ERP environment, including SAP Cloud ERP Private, supporting SAP’s broader Autonomous Enterprise strategy. General availability will be phased through 2026, starting now.

Building on this foundation, SAP Industry AI adds industry-specific intelligence that complements the core assistants. Rather than standalone features, Industry AI brings together purpose-built agents, process expertise, and business data to drive measurable outcomes. This value-led approach helps organizations apply AI in ways that reflect regulated requirements, complex production models, and asset-intensive operations – accelerating information across entire industry value chains.

People remain responsible for strategy, oversight, and the decisions that require judgement. What changes is how consistently high-volume, time-sensitive coordination happens across the supply chain.

Where this shows up in practice

The Autonomous Enterprise is our vision, and the innovations we’ve announced at SAP Sapphire are concrete steps that customers can build on within current SAP environments. They are focused on addressing value leakage caused by fragmented handoffs, delayed decisions, and manual work.

In planning, new SAP Integrated Business Planning capabilities will connect commercial decisions directly with supply planning, linking promotion and pricing plans to inventory and replenishment to reduce stockouts, minimize write-offs, and improve planning consistently. New capabilities include vendor-managed inventory, transportation load building, deployment optimization, and co- and by-product planning.

In manufacturing and engineering, updates to SAP Digital Manufacturing will strengthen compliance and traceability in regulated environments. AI capabilities in the engineering-to-manufacturing handover will help teams understand the downstream impact of design changes before they reach the shop floor, surfacing implications for bills of materials, routings, lead times, and costs directly in context.

In logistics, new Joule Agents will support execution-level decisions across warehouse and transportation operations, validating inbound receipts, aligning labor with real workload, and helping organizations respond faster to shifting constraints. Predictive labor planning in SAP Extended Warehouse Management will allow operations teams to anticipate workforce needs rather than react to gaps.

In asset and service management, a new SAP Field Service and Asset Management solution will bring planning, scheduling, dispatching, and field execution together in a single experience, connected to SAP Cloud ERP so work execution, parts usage, and costs stay aligned across service, operations, and finance.

These capabilities will become available in phases through 2026, aligning with customers’ existing SAP landscapes. Together, they represent incremental but meaningful progress toward more connected, automated, and resilient supply chain operations.

The path forward

Supply chains don’t become autonomous overnight. This evolution happens workflow by workflow, expanding automation where it delivers real value, while keeping people firmly in control. As AI becomes embedded in execution, supply chain teams spend less time monitoring and firefighting, and more time shaping decisions, managing trade-offs, and building resilience.

This shift is bigger than any single organization. In a new white paper, Navigating the New Supply Chain Paradigm, we explore how leading organizations are moving beyond isolated AI pilots toward AI embedded across end-to-end supply chain processes, and what it takes to get there. This article draws on multiple sources, including analytical support from McKinsey & Company.

That’s the direction we are moving, from reacting toward supply chains that anticipate, absorb, and adapt. What we’re introducing at SAP Sapphire reflects that commitment.For more details on all announcements made this week, please refer to the SAP Sapphire Innovation News Guide.

Dominik Metzger is president and chief product officer of SAP Supply Chain Management.