Customers expect brands to know them, anticipate their needs, and engage them with relevance across every channel and touchpoint. The challenge isn’t agreeing on the vision. The challenge is closing the gap between that vision and systematic, scalable execution.

For many SAP Commerce Cloud and SAP Engagement Cloud customers, this gap shows up in familiar ways: recommendation engines that surface generic results because behavioral data is not connected, e-mail campaigns timed by calendar rather than by individual habit, loyalty programs that reward transactions rather than relationships, and personalization rules that require significant manual effort to maintain at scale.

The ambition is there; the infrastructure to fulfill it, however, is often partial. Clean data is siloed, AI capabilities are underutilized, and the organizational discipline to run ongoing experimentation does not yet exist.

This is precisely the problem the Advanced Success Plan version for SAP Customer Experience solutions is designed to solve.

What hyper-personalization actually requires

True hyper-personalization is not a feature you switch on. It is a capability you build systematically across three interdependent layers: data, decisioning, and delivery.

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Data is the foundation. Hyper-personalization requires unified, consent-aware, real-time customer profiles consolidated across commerce transactions, engagement history, browsing behavior, service interactions, and loyalty activity. Without this foundation, even the most sophisticated AI models are operating on incomplete signals.

Decisioning is where AI translates those signals into action—the next best product to surface, the right offer to present, or the optimal moment to reach out. This layer requires not just model accuracy but governance, knowing when to trust the algorithm and when human judgment should override it.

Delivery is where the personalized experience reaches the customer, at the storefront, in the inbox, through a mobile push, or across a loyalty interaction. This layer requires orchestration across channels, consistent with the customer’s current context.

The Advanced Success Plan for SAP Customer Experience solutions helps address all three layers simultaneously, providing the expert guidance, governance frameworks, and adoption acceleration needed to move from point capabilities to an integrated operating model.

Hyper-personalization in SAP Commerce Cloud

SAP Commerce Cloud can provide the storefront execution layer for personalization at scale. The solution’s AI-assisted product recommendations capability enables organizations to show the most relevant products to each visitor at the right point in their shopping journey, from trending products and related items to complimentary products that support cross-sell and upsell motions. This can go beyond manual merchandising rules; it can respond dynamically to real-time behavioral signals, helping to improve conversion performance and drive product discovery at a scale no merchandising team could replicate manually.

Yet many SAP Commerce Cloud customers have not yet activated the full depth of these capabilities. The blockers are predictable: data quality gaps that limit recommendation model performance, integration complexity between the commerce layer and upstream profile data, and an absence of the experimentation discipline needed to tune and improve models over time.

The Advanced Success Plan for SAP Customer Experience solutions can bring targeted guidance to help address these barriers. Data readiness assessments can establish the quality baselines and integration patterns required to feed reliable signals into SAP Commerce Cloud’s personalization engine. Adoption accelerators help teams operationalize experimentation, defining hypotheses, running A/B tests, and translating results into durable configuration changes. The outcome is a storefront that can continuously learn and improve, rather than one frozen at the point of initial configuration.

Hyper-personalization in SAP Engagement Cloud

SAP Engagement Cloud, powered by SAP Emarsys, can extend personalization beyond the storefront and into the full lifecycle of the customer relationship. This is where SAP Commerce Cloud’s transactional signals combine with engagement history to help power cross-channel personalization that is individual rather than segment-based.

The solution’s AI-assisted send time optimization capability is a direct example of this philosophy in practice. Rather than sending campaigns on a fixed schedule, the capability can analyze each contact’s behavioral patterns—independently of time zone, language, or region—and deliver messages at the precise time each individual is most likely to engage. This is not personalization as a concept; it is personalization as an automated, scalable operational process.

Paired with the SAP Emarsys, AI-assisted campaign translator capability and omnichannel orchestration, SAP Engagement Cloud enables marketing teams to move from building campaigns to orchestrating journeys where the system is continuously learning which signals should trigger which interactions and adapting those interactions based on what drives response.

The native integration between SAP Commerce Cloud and SAP Engagement Cloud is a critical accelerator here. By unifying commerce behavior and engagement data, organizations can drive increases in conversion rate, purchase frequency, and average order value in ways that neither system could achieve independently. The Advanced Success Plan for SAP Customer Experience solutions helps customers realize this joint value by aligning integration architecture, data governance, and adoption milestones across both products within a single, coordinated engagement model.

How the Advanced Success Plan enables continuous improvement

Hyper-personalization projects are often treated as one-time implementations. The Advanced Success Plan for SAP Customer Experience solutions is designed to make them repeatable, continuously improving programs. This means:

Outcome-based governance: Co-defining the KPIs that matter, such as conversion rate lift, repeat purchase rate, engagement open rates, and average order value, and building work streams aligned to move them measurably.

Co-defining the KPIs that matter, such as conversion rate lift, repeat purchase rate, engagement open rates, and average order value, and building work streams aligned to move them measurably. Prescriptive adoption patterns: Structured playbooks for activating AI-assisted recommendations, send time optimization, and next-best action logic, with clear milestones and measurable gates.

Structured playbooks for activating AI-assisted recommendations, send time optimization, and next-best action logic, with clear milestones and measurable gates. Continuous enablement: Role-based coaching for the teams responsible for data, product ownership, and campaign operations, closing skills gaps that otherwise cause personalization programs to plateau or regress.

Role-based coaching for the teams responsible for data, product ownership, and campaign operations, closing skills gaps that otherwise cause personalization programs to plateau or regress. Proactive telemetry: Regular adoption checks that surface underperforming configurations before they impact business outcomes, and AI-guided best practices that inform ongoing tuning.

Making the business case concrete

For SAP Commerce Cloud customers, the value of operationalized hyper-personalization can be seen in storefront metrics: higher conversion from AI-surfaced recommendations, increased average order value through intelligent cross-sell, and improved product discovery that reduces bounce and exit rates.

For SAP Engagement Cloud customers, the value can be seen in engagement quality: open rates and click-through rates that reflect individual relevance rather than list-wide broadcast, improved campaign ROI through AI-optimized delivery, and loyalty program engagement that reflects relationship depth rather than transaction volume.

Across both, the compounding effect of unified data and orchestrated decisioning is what transforms hyper-personalization from a POC into a sustained growth mechanism, one that gets measurably better over time.

Payal Sachdev is product manager for the Advanced Success Plan for SAP Customer Experience.

Tara Tracey is global product owner for the Advanced Success Plan for SAP Customer Experience.