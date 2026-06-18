There is a version of enterprise software buying that sounds modern: a business team identifies a need, finds a solution, evaluates it quickly, buys it, and gets access. The whole thing takes just a couple of days.

The technology to do this better has been around for a while, but the habits haven’t caught up. That version exists—many organizations just aren’t using it yet.

What still happens most of the time: the team finds the tool, sends an email to IT, copies procurement, waits for a vendor quote, chases someone for budget approval, gets the contract sent to legal, and follows up three weeks later to ask where things stand. Somewhere in that chain, someone is managing a spreadsheet no one else can find.

This is not a niche problem. Companies relying on spreadsheets and email-based workflows experience significantly higher error rates, longer processing times, and limited visibility into spending patterns, and those inefficiencies compound the longer they go unaddressed. Meanwhile, 67% of B2B buyers now say they prefer a rep-free buying experience. They want to research, evaluate, and buy on their own terms, not wait for someone to send them a PDF.

The gap between what buyers expect and what many procurement processes actually deliver is wide, and it’s getting harder to ignore as AI adoption accelerates. Business teams do not want to wait weeks to access a new capability. But the approval chain wasn’t built for that speed.

SAP Store was built for exactly this. More than 3,600 SAP and partner solutions—applications, extensions, AI-powered tools, integrations—are all accessible through a single marketplace where SAP customers can explore, trial, quote, and purchase within their existing SAP environment.

Listings clearly outline integration requirements, pricing, and deployment options upfront. Many solutions offer free trials or demos with no sales call required. And when a customer is ready to buy, the platform handles automated entitlement checks, pre-verified product dependencies, and flexible payment options, so there are no handoffs to a procurement inbox that may or may not be monitored.

One of the less-discussed advantages is speed of access. Customers can go from purchase to provisioned access in less than an hour: no license delays stalling a project, no waiting on a quote that takes three business days to arrive. And because SAP Store integrates directly into the customer’s existing SAP environment, new solutions do not require a separate onboarding process to connect with the tools already in place.

Organizations using advanced procurement platforms report 15% to 20% cost savings and 40% faster cycle times compared to traditional manual processes. The operational case is clear. The harder part is cultural: getting teams to actually stop managing approvals through email when that is what they’ve always done.

The companies moving fastest on software adoption right now are not necessarily using better tools. They’re spending less time managing the process around the tools.

To discover SAP and partner solutions, request quotes, start trials, and manage purchases through a more centralized experience, explore SAP Store.

Don Larcinese is global vice president of SAP Marketplace Sales & Enablement.