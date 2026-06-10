The Autonomous Enterprise is the operating model for organizations that will lead the decade ahead. At SAP Sapphire, SAP CEO Christian Klein positioned it as a cornerstone of SAP’s strategy, powered by enterprise-grade business AI embedded directly into core processes. We believe this marks a fundamental shift in how companies operate, compete, and create value.

This journey cannot be defined by technology alone. It requires dialogue, shared learning, and real-world insight. That is exactly why we are launching the Autonomous Enterprise podcast, a new series we will be hosting together.

Why this conversation matters now

Organizations today face unprecedented volatility, from geopolitical uncertainty and supply chain disruptions to energy challenges and rising resilience requirements. In this environment, the cost of inaction is increasing. Businesses must become faster, more adaptive, and structurally more resilient to stay competitive.

The Autonomous Enterprise offers a response. It combines three critical capabilities:

Data-driven decision-making

Automated execution

Governance-by-design

The start of a bold new way of doing business Learn about the Autonomous Enterprise

Together, these capabilities enable organizations to move beyond isolated AI pilots toward measurable outcomes and enterprise-wide impact.

The shift is not just technical, though. It is organizational and strategic. The leaders we talk to are no longer asking whether they should adopt AI. The question now is how fast they can scale it and how they can generate tangible business value.

From concept to operating model

At its core, the Autonomous Enterprise reframes AI—not as a feature layered onto applications, but as an integral part of the operating model itself.

Three priorities define this model:

Business value : focusing on measurable outcomes rather than experimental use cases

: focusing on measurable outcomes rather than experimental use cases Predictability : improving decision-making through trusted data and advanced forecasting

: improving decision-making through trusted data and advanced forecasting Scalability: moving from proof-of-concept initiatives to enterprise-wide deployment

We are already seeing this shift change how organizations think about their systems and processes. Systems of record are evolving into systems of action. AI agents are moving from simple assistance toward execution. And AI is becoming embedded end-to-end, rather than confined to isolated scenarios.

At the same time, governance, auditability, and traceability are becoming non-negotiable. Enterprises must be able to stand behind every AI-driven decision with transparency and confidence.

What we are setting out to do

In this podcast series we want to create a space to explore these changes in depth and bring the voices shaping this transformation into the conversation. Each episode features discussions with SAP leaders, customers, and industry experts who are actively building and operating autonomous capabilities today.

Some of the questions we will be digging into:

What does the Autonomous Enterprise look like in practice?

How are leading companies scaling AI across core business processes?

What are the biggest barriers, and how can they be overcome?

How do organizations balance automation with governance and trust?

Our opening episode—now live—features SAP’s Peter Maier, responsible for Strategic Customer Engagements in the Office of the CEO at SAP, who brings these ideas into focus through practical, real-world context. In our conversation, he outlines how organizations are moving beyond experimentation toward measurable outcomes, more trusted and predictive decision-making, and scaling AI across the enterprise.

What we found particularly compelling is how clearly this reinforces a broader shift already underway: AI is no longer something applied on top of the business. It is becoming part of how the business runs.

How companies can get started

While the vision is ambitious, the path to becoming an Autonomous Enterprise does not require a “big bang” transformation. The most effective approach is incremental and outcome driven.

Organizations can begin by focusing on a single high-value process, making it more intelligent, more automated, and more transparent. From there, they can expand step by step, scaling what works and continuously demonstrating measurable impact.

Success depends on more than technology, though. Trust plays a central role. Employees, executives, and stakeholders must understand and trust how AI decisions are made. This requires transparent and explainable systems, reliable high-quality data foundations, and strong governance frameworks embedded from the start.

Change management is equally critical. Becoming an Autonomous Enterprise is as much about people as it is about platforms. Organizations must align training, redesign roles, and empower employees to co-create how AI is integrated into their work.

A shared journey forward

The Autonomous Enterprise is not a branding concept. It is a new way of running a business—one that is more automated, more data-driven, and ultimately more resilient. And no organization will navigate this journey alone.

That is the spirit behind this podcast. We want it to be a platform for shared learning, bringing together perspectives from across industries, functions, and geographies. Whether you are just beginning your AI journey or scaling enterprise-wide transformation, we hope these conversations give you practical insights and inspiration.

We would love for you to join us. Listen in, engage with the discussion, give feedback, and help shape what comes next.

Benedikt Gieger is AI strategy lead for SAP Supply Chain Management.

Julia Kloppenburg is a technology consultant for Customer Engagement & Adoption at SAP.