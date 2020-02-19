Make the Best Out of Interaction with Product Support

SAP has the right approach for improved response times, better support interactions, and increased efficiency and productivity. Try the Product Support Accreditation program and gain an overview of all channels, initiatives, and best practices from Product Support.

Product Support Accreditation provides support best practices and tips directly from Product Support experts to maximize the effectiveness of support interactions and reduce time to resolution. The program is simple and available at no additional cost.

Participants can enjoy easy-to-consume learning modules on demand and at their own pace, and benefit from the interactive format, where learnings can easily be validated in interactive quizzes and support the user in their progress. Enrolled participants who have successfully completed a module automatically receive a badge, which they can share with their community and via social media.

Also, users benefit from continuous updates, for which they can register for and stay informed about the latest improvements and tools from the Product Support organization.

How Product Support Accreditation Works

Product Support Accreditation is easy to access with an S-user via SAP Support Portal to subscribe for the program.

The program consists of three modules: self-service and incident prevention, real-time interactions, and digital support experience. Each module contains a set of short, interactive videos and PDF documents. At the end of each module, a short quiz is taken to ensure full understanding of the presented material.

Upon completion of each of the modules the user is awarded a badge.

A final assessment is presented upon completion of all the modules. Upon successful completion of the final assessment, an accreditation is then awarded.

Explore the informative approach of the program and gain empowerment and awareness of all the available resources from Product Support.

Join the Product Support Accreditation program today.