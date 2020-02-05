WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that it took first place in core banking, accounting and treasury management in the FinTech Leaders 2020 Report released by the Center for Financial Professionals (CeFPro), an international research organization. CeFPro also named SAP among the top 20 in the overall fintech ecosystem.

The FinTech Leaders 2020 Report is the most far-reaching and rigorous program ranking fintech industry leaders. The rankings categorize and evaluate leading fintech companies, vendors and solution providers based on data gathered from surveys of practitioners, end users and subject matter experts. The report also makes use of original research and market analysis conducted by CeFPro and backed by an advisory board of 60 international industry professionals.

“CeFPro’s Fintech Leaders is unlike any industry report, as it is endorsed by 60 Advisory Board members and is the ‘voice of the industry’ through the votes cast by industry professionals,” CeFPro Managing Director Andreas Simou said. “In essence, this is an endorsement by the industry of SAP’s position within the fintech space.”

CeFPro also includes research on industry trends, priorities and challenges. Key findings highlight advanced analytics and AI as leading opportunities. These takeaways underscore the importance of making technology the backbone of fintech strategies for a state-of-the-art intelligent suite and digital platform.

