WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today kicked off its retail industry-focused business-to-business (B2B) technology accelerator program at the SAP.iO Foundry New York, with nine early-stage enterprise startups, all led by women and/or diverse entrepreneurs.

“New York City is one of the most important retail markets in the world, and a leader in e-commerce,” said Vanessa Liu, head of SAP.iO Foundries North America. “These exceptional startups are furthering retail innovation in our ecosystem and creating significant value for SAP’s customers. Supported by the SAP.iO No Boundaries initiative, and as testament to SAP’s belief that a healthy ecosystem includes entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds, all startups in our New York cohort are founded or led by women and diverse entrepreneurs.”

The program aims to accelerate startups using emerging technologies that help create innovative customer experiences and provide new business insights for brands and retailers. Startups joining the program will have access to curated mentorship, exposure to SAP technology and application programmable interfaces (APIs), and opportunities to collaborate with SAP customers.

The SAP.iO Foundry New York cohort includes the following:

Linc helps brands provide customers with a seamless omnichannel experience across all conversational channels — including webchat, social media, 2-way SMS and voice AI platforms. Linc not only makes 24×7 assistance possible but does so with one unified customer profile.

Mercaux brings digital into retail stores and empowers store associates to sell more effectively with an end-to-end digital platform, improving customer experience and loyalty with an 8 percent average increase in sales.

OpenMessage redefines the way brands use text messaging. Companies are able to deliver engaging content that drives customer acquisition, loyalty, retention and commerce — all through the simplicity of messaging, a ubiquitous communications channel that conforms to the way consumers live and work.

Perksy is a next-generation consumer insight platform that generates real-time research on millennial and generation Z audiences by use of an interactive and gamified mobile app that rewards participants for answering questions.

Popwallet is a mobile wallet marketing automation platform, used by some of the most innovative brands in the world to deliver personalized and connected experiences to people through mobile wallets like Apple Wallet and Google Pay.

Queen of Raw allows businesses to buy and sell unused textiles, keeping them out of landfills and turning potential pollution into profit.

SuperPhone is the first full-featured, automated, scalable inbox and CRM for managing any volume of text, providing brands with a beautiful platform to drive commerce and manage relationships via text messaging.

Radius8 is a location-engagement platform for hyperlocal digital experiences, which create new commerce opportunities for in-store and online channels.

VNTANA makes it possible to go from existing product design files to 3D shopping experiences, which cross web, augmented and virtual reality platforms, in minutes instead of weeks.

