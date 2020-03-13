SAP Notes and Knowledge Base Articles Now Available in German

To help remove language barriers, SAP offers automatic translation (self-service machine translations) for SAP Notes and SAP Knowledge Base Article documents in SAP ONE Support Launchpad.

At the click of a button, customers can get fast access to machine-translated SAP Notes and knowledge base articles in their preferred language — at no additional cost.

Now — in addition to Japanese, Portuguese (Brazilian), Spanish, Simplified Chinese, French, Korean, Russian, and Italian — we have added machine translations for German.

To access the feature, simply open an SAP Note or knowledge base article, go to the “Languages” tab and choose the language for translation.

Automatic translation content is generated by the SAP Leonardo Machine Learning Foundation, which is specially designed to recognize SAP documentation and terminology. This helps customers get the right SAP technical information, in the right context for their business.

More information about automatic translation is available here.