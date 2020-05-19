WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that it has been named a leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Human Capital Management, Q2 2020.”
Forrester Research Inc. researched, analyzed and scored 11 human capital management cloud providers and named SAP a leader based on its current offering, strategy and market presence of SAP SuccessFactors solutions.
In the report, Forrester states that SAP SuccessFactors solutions have over 6,800 customers on the SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management (HXM) Suite. “Payroll is supported for an impressive 46 countries,” the report cites. It adds that SAP recently renamed SAP SuccessFactors Human Capital Management (HCM) Suite to SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite to reflect the focus on employee experience management tools from Qualtrics, AI-based user experiences and its formidable partner ecosystem.
The report also noted that it expects SAP to introduce AI-enabled, conversational capabilities that leverage intelligent technologies throughout the SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite.
“Human experience management is a differentiator in the market, and we believe that the latest Forrester Wave Cloud HCM Report is further validation,” said Meg Bear; senior vice president; Products, Engineering and Operations; SAP SuccessFactors. “The SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite enables our customers to leverage the voice of every employee to improve processes and enhance experience and, as a result, drive market-leading business results. With our global capabilities, robust partner ecosystem, integration with employee experience management tools from Qualtrics and emerging technologies, like machine learning, our HXM solutions help organizations quickly adjust to rapid changes in the global economy.”
