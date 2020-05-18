WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it has been recognized as a leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs.

In its latest report, Gartner assessed products of 19 vendors, including SAP for its SAP Marketing Cloud solution.

SAP Marketing Cloud brings together a single view of all relevant customer information, including front- and back-office data, built-in consent-based marketing and intelligent optimization tools, enabling marketers to deliver personalized engagements that will drive revenue.

“SAP Marketing Cloud makes it possible for marketing experts to address specific customer challenges, an incredibly valuable attribute now in this time of uncertainty,” said Paula Hansen, chief revenue officer, SAP Customer Experience, SAP. “In delivering relevant, personalized content offers and product recommendations based on real-time customer insights, SAP Marketing Cloud meets cross-channel customer needs so no opportunity for engagement is lost.”

The SAP Marketing Cloud solution is part of the larger SAP Customer Experience portfolio, which also includes the SAP Sales Cloud, SAP Commerce Cloud, SAP Service Cloud and SAP Customer Data Cloud solutions.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.