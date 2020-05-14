Last November, SAP launched openSAP Microlearning, featuring bite-sized content to complement the massive open online courses (MOOCs) available on the openSAP platform.

The first topic covered by openSAP Microlearning was SAP C/4HANA, and SAP has now launched a range of SAP S/4HANA microlearning.

With openSAP Microlearning, participants can watch self-contained videos to complement their knowledge. Whether they are experts or just getting started, users can choose the videos that appeal most to their individual learning goals. All videos are prepared and brought to them by product experts from SAP.

Microlearning for SAP S/4HANA offers fast access to highlighted and updated SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud features, as well as deployment and technology topics. Right now, the topics available include user experience, extensibility, master data, finance, and supply chain. The microlearning will help participants reduce their total cost of ownership (TCO), as many of the topics have been identified by the SAP S/4HANA regional implementation group based on the questions that have come from customers when implementing SAP S/4HANA.

openSAP Microlearning is available to anyone interested in learning about SAP S/4HANA. Participants do not need to register or enroll, they can simply visit the website and watch the videos that interest them.

For those interested in a particular SAP S/4HANA microlearning topic, requests should be directed to insides4@sap.com.