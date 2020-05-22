Helping Customers Navigating Through Difficult times: No CPI Increase for Support Contracts in 2021

SAP remains vigilant and focused on supporting customers, partners, employees, and communities during COVID-19.

SAP understands that the current situation will lead to unforeseen challenges on customers’ businesses and is committed to help every organization and industry across the world in a fair and equal manner.

Therefore, SAP has decided:

For 2021, the company will not apply the annual increase based on the local Consumer Price Index (CPI)* to SAP Standard Support

The company will also continue to not apply this increase for SAP Enterprise Support contracts in 2021