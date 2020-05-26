WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced multiple updates to the SAP Cloud ALM solution. The cloud-based application lifecycle management (ALM) solution helps track and manage the needs of customers of cloud solutions from SAP.

As a result of the update, SAP Cloud ALM will support additional SAP solutions – including SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP SuccessFactors solutions, SAP Customer Experience solutions and SAP Ariba solutions. SAP Cloud ALM was redesigned with improved capabilities to simplify the implementation and operations experience as more customers move to the cloud.

“As the cloud landscape advances and cloud solutions become more important, it’s critical to continuously update SAP Cloud ALM to meet expectations of a cloud customer mind-set,” said Marc Thier, SVP, Application Lifecycle Management, SAP. “Over the last year and a half, we’ve focused on simplicity and evolving SAP Cloud ALM so the platform can be used by business and IT roles with no need for technical knowledge.”

SAP Cloud ALM benefits customers during various innovation cycles, including:

Easy deployment for companies that choose SAP S/4HANA Cloud and SAP SuccessFactors solutions : SAP Cloud ALM helps with team onboarding and fit-to-standard workshops for configuring the customer’s cloud solution. It tracks project progress by guiding customers through the implementation process and reports project status automatically.

: SAP Cloud ALM helps with team onboarding and fit-to-standard workshops for configuring the customer’s cloud solution. It tracks project progress by guiding customers through the implementation process and reports project status automatically. Integration for customers who use more than one cloud service : When managing multiple cloud services – such as SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP SuccessFactors solutions, or SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite – customers must monitor the integration themselves, a process which SAP Cloud ALM can help them manage.

: When managing multiple cloud services – such as SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP SuccessFactors solutions, or SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite – customers must monitor the integration themselves, a process which SAP Cloud ALM can help them manage. Outlook for managing hybrid solutions: Customers adopting the Intelligent Enterprise will see increased support for on-premise solutions like SAP S/4HANA. Monitoring the integration of on-premise or other cloud products is an additional discipline SAP Cloud ALM will focus on in the future.

Customers who subscribe to a cloud service from SAP that includes SAP Enterprise Support, cloud editions, have access to SAP Cloud ALM at no additional cost.

SAP is dedicated to simplifying and improving users’ journeys to cloud-based solutions and supporting companies of all sizes in their goal of digital transformation. In extending full ALM support, the current update to SAP Cloud ALM takes an important step toward a more agile, innovative future.

