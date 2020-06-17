In light of fast-paced digital transformation and a rapidly changing working environment, digital learning is now more important than ever.

Employees need to quickly adapt to new business models, processes, and technologies that drive a company’s success. The right skills can enhance employee performance and productivity and increase user satisfaction.

As organizations focus on providing the right training and enablement to their employees, SAP is constantly developing its portfolio for a simple and effective learning experience. With offerings ranging from exhaustive in-depth training courses on interactive platforms to specific and quick skill development with microlearning options, SAP provides training content to professionals, consultants, users, and students—anyone wishing to advance their knowledge.

Solution Support in Every Direction

SAP wants to empower a new generation of user assistance by offering specific help in the moment of need. Therefore, the company has been pursuing the goal of supporting solution adoption and enhancing customer value through SAP Enable Now, offering a wide range of embedded user assistance, such as guided tours, tutorials, explanatory pop-ups, or simulations. Users helping themselves results in higher productivity, greater compliance, and higher solution adoption.

With a newly integrated launchpad as well as new functions for learning need analysis and user experience management, SAP Enable Now is becoming even more intuitive. Offering a much simpler and even more engaging user experience is pivotal in the current, fast-paced environment. SAP Enable Now is already integrated within SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP S/4HANA, SAP Cloud Platform, SAP SuccessFactors software, SAP Customer Experience solutions, SAP Integrated Business Planning, SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud, and, just recently, SAP Fieldglass solutions. Here, customers that have been using SAP Fieldglass software for services procurement and external workforce management can now use the Web assistant.

Simplified and Engaging User Experience

SAP Learning Hub is the leading learning platform that enables users to build SAP skills and keep them up to date with continuous enablement. Learners can also prepare for their SAP Global Certification.

The platform provides round-the-clock access to social and collaborative learning across all SAP products relevant to the user’s specific role and skill level. People can learn in their own way and in their own time, accessing learning content from any location and having their learning progress monitored. A simplified and compelling learner experience comes with the new release of SAP Learning Hub, enabling learners to study the SAP product portfolio and stay current with the latest product innovations in an even more engaging way.

New e-learning formats for SAP S/4HANA and SAP Ariba solutions are now available along with a new student edition of SAP Learning Hub, which helps students jump-start their careers, driving a simplified and compelling learner experience. Students can learn all about SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP Customer Experience, SAP Analytics Cloud, and SAP Internet of Things.

The adoption dashboard in SAP Learning Hub gives customers a unified and integrated view on how their learners are using the platform. Customers can also monitor their key performance indicators (KPIs) to gain insights and drive decisions for their SAP enablement planning. In addition, a mobile app for SAP S/4HANA Finance that supports the self-onboarding and stay-current programs.

Learn from SAP Experts Live and On Demand

Massive open online courses (MOOCs) are available on openSAP, our award-winning, flexible learning platform designed for anyone interested in the latest innovations and strategies from SAP or how to be successful in the digital economy. Whether professionals or students, everyone can access unrestricted learning content. Currently, more than 1 million unique learners use the platform.

The recently launched new podcast series, openSAP Invites, will feature SAP experts, course instructors, and thought leaders to share additional information to complement MOOCs on openSAP. Users can get up to date quickly in a short time frame and benefit from personal experiences.

With openSAP Microlearning, learners can watch self-contained videos to complement their knowledge about SAP S/4HANA and SAP Customer Experience, for example. Whether an expert or just getting started, users can choose the videos that appeal most to hteir individual learning goals. All videos are prepared and brought to viewers by SAP experts.

One Easy Point of Access for All Information Needed

Valuable SAP product documentation as well as relevant learning journeys can be accessed on SAP Help Portal. This is how SAP users and SAP professionals can easily find specific user assistance. With newly redesigned product pages, optimized visual features, and a search engine that allows users to find products and keywords and filter by categories, the portal now offers better navigation and readability.

As SAP continues to continuously update and simplify user experience on any learning-related platform, users will soon be able to customize their experiences in much more detail, benefiting from quick and time-efficient access to specific information and content.

Join SAPPHIRE NOW virtually and discover more about learning and enablement options from SAP today.

Eva Zauke is chief knowledge officer and head of SAP Knowledge and Education.