WALLDORF— SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced Office Depot Europe B.V. has extended its strategic collaboration with SAP by selecting multiple SAP Customer Experience solutions to replace existing systems.

The different solutions are expected to help Office Depot Europe in its digital transformation by improving its e-commerce marketplace and creating a better buying experience for customers.

Office Depot is the one-stop shop for its customers, with offerings ranging from core office supplies to breakroom essentials and business services, all the way to the latest technology. The market for office supplies in Europe is shifting, with online sales soaring and customers demanding innovative solutions and personalized offerings at a competitive price. SAP Customer Experience solutions are expected to help Office Depot Europe build a strong platform for future growth of online sales, while achieving ambitious 2025 business goals of creating a simplified customer experience landscape with mobile commerce offerings and improving online customer services, all while reducing costs.

Office Depot Europe selected SAP Customer Experience solutions for capabilities including:

360-degree customer feedback and customer experience management

Platform innovation to offer new business models

“The workplace of the future may look different, but our commitment to providing customers with world-class office products and an easy, positive buying experience hasn’t changed,” said Raffael Reinhold, CEO and chief sales officer of Office Depot Europe. “SAP Customer Experience solutions offer the most comprehensive way for us to maintain that commitment while offering our customers new, seamless ways to make purchases.”

SAP Customer Experience solutions help organizations understand the changing world around them, innovate and adapt business models, and deliver experiences that better serve customer needs.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

Media Contact:

Janice Tsoules, +1 (650) 223 4817, janice.tsoules@sap.com, ET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com