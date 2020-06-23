WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the launch of SAP Learning Hub, enhanced student edition, focused on innovation and the latest SAP technology for students preparing for a career in the SAP ecosystem. The new edition is available to students around the world and offers all the tools, practice sessions and resources needed to become a certified SAP professional.

Created in partnership with the SAP University Alliances and the SAP Next-Gen programs, this edition strengthens SAP’s collaboration with universities and research organizations and builds on a mission to inspire and accelerate the next generation of talent and leadership.

With a subscription, students of any academic discipline have around-the-clock access to a variety of advanced digital and collaborative learning content and tools from SAP, such as:

Learning Journey guides and online SAP Learning Rooms for learning, collaboration and networking opportunities with SAP experts and fellow learners

Self-paced digital learning about key SAP solutions for enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, analytics, intelligent technologies and others running on SAP S/4HANA Cloud; the SAP Customer Experience portfolio; the SAP Analytics Cloud solution; and the SAP Internet of Things solution

Sixty hours of practice or experimental time on real, preconfigured SAP software systems using the SAP Live Access portal

One online exam to earn SAP Global Certification digital badges — a highly recognized, sought-after accreditation of excellence for SAP professionals

“As the next generation of SAP professionals looks to begin their careers, we are committed to preparing them with the right knowledge and practical skills needed to excel with digital and intelligent solutions as part of our SAP ecosystem,” said Eva Zauke, chief knowledge officer, SAP SE. “That’s why we’ve tailored SAP Learning Hub, enhanced student edition, to feature our most innovative, forward-looking solutions, technologies and content, as well as hands-on practice and the opportunity to earn SAP Global Certification digital badges.”

With this new edition students can gain a truly competitive edge for any career in the SAP ecosystem of partners and customers.

According to a recent study from Pearson VUE, holding an IT certification, such as SAP Global Certification digital badges, brings direct benefits for professional careers. For example, of those earning IT certification:

35% receive salary or wage increases

44% produce higher-quality work

26% are promoted

55% transfer their knowledge to actual work situations

67% gain greater self-confidence in their work skills

“For our university and me as a professor, it is crucial that our graduates find exciting jobs that are in relation to their acquired qualifications and thus start their professional life successfully,” said Prof. Dr. Dietmar Kilian, professor at Management Center Innsbruck (MCI) of Internationale Hochschule GmbH as well as CEO of PDA Group GmbH. “SAP Learning Hub, enhanced student edition, is one of our complementary offerings to our students,” Kilian added. “The learning opportunities and certifications offered there are the ideal preparation for young professionals who are interested in IT and digitalization topics and the perfect base for those who want to start a career as SAP consultants. This additional offer is very valuable and especially important for those who want to position themselves in the SAP solution environment.”

To learn more and subscribe, view the training offerings or visit the training shop for SAP Learning Hub.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNextGen.

Media Contacts:

Martin Gwisdalla, SAP, +49 (6227) 7-67275, martin.gwisdalla@sap.com, CET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

Jennifer Kohanim, FleishmanHillard, +1 (617) 692-0535, jennifer.kohanim@fleishman.com, ET