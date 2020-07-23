The financial services industry is experiencing sweeping changes driven by new technologies and the race to keep up with an ever-changing, digitally driven society.

In these unpredictable times particularly, digital infrastructure and tools are of pivotal importance in order to ensure operations and achieve efficiency, effectiveness, and business continuity.

For Eurobank, a bank is a mechanism with a modern digital profile and a human touch. To accomplish this, Eurobank is implementing a company-wide digital transformation – with a people-first approach. The bank recognized that not only would it need to create an inspiring employee experience, but also empower its employees with the tools to improve their everyday work.

Eurobank turned to SAP and PwC Greece to radically transform its core human resources (HR) function. The company went live with SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central and SAP SuccessFactors Learning in the first quarter of this year. At the beginning of 2020, it entered wave two of its implementation of the entire SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management (HXM) Suite, aiming to go live with SAP SuccessFactors Onboarding, SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting, and SAP SuccessFactors Performance & Goals by the end of the year.

Eurobank aims to simplify, redesign, and digitize internal HR processes in order to create greater efficiencies, become paperless, and be more customer-oriented, offering a more personalized employee experience. Additionally, Eurobank is creating a more engaging experience for its approximately 8,500 employees by increasing autonomy, accountability, and work mobility. Through SAP SuccessFactors software, employees can access the HR management system on all of their smart devices and enjoy more self-service functionalities.

Enhancing employees’ digital skills and capabilities as well as fostering a culture of open communication and collaboration are key priorities for Eurobank. With SAP SuccessFactors solutions, Eurobank employees can access their own personal data, browse learning platforms, and subscribe for online courses while at the same time having all business contact information for their colleagues and organization anytime, anywhere.

Managers can easily approve workflow activities and have greater insight into the learning history and profiles for their teams – so they can actively support their professional development.

Another critical improvement due to SAP SuccessFactors solutions is the access to targeted HR data and analytics. Eurobank leverages data-driven insights for the design of all people management initiatives.

Head of Group Human Resources at Eurobank Natassa Paschali said, “As part of Eurobank’s digital transformation strategy, it was important to shift the role of HR from managing transactional, paper-based processes to pioneering true internal digitization of the employees’ interaction with the organization. With SAP SuccessFactors software, we are building a technological infrastructure that is already embraced by our employees and will eventually facilitate our transition to a digital workplace.”

Ioannis Potamitis, Applications and Technology director at PwC Greece said, “While technology is a key enabler in driving digital transformation, it ultimately comes down to the people. Eurobank is demonstrating the power of cloud-based HR technology to broaden collaboration and communication capabilities, enhance information flow, and deliver engaging employee experiences.”

Francisco Mateo-Sidron is senior vice president and general manager of SAP SuccessFactors in EMEA.