WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Flexi, a leading Mexican shoe brand, and Mexican motorcycle maker Italika have adopted SAP Customer Experience solutions to quickly step up to changing demand and thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite supply chain disruptions.

Flexi saw its supply chain paralyzed when key parts from Asia stopped exporting. While adapting its internal process to smaller production volumes, Flexi promptly shifted to a more aggressive online business plan, reinforcing the customer’s personalized experience. With SAP Customer Experience solutions, Flexi reduced the implementation time of its digital plan to satisfy its new customers’ needs.

Italika, a Mexican motorcycle brand that participated in Mexico’s e-commerce “Hot Sale Week,” highlighted how important offerings such as SAP S/4HANA and SAP Customer Experience solutions were to achieving its sales objectives and engaging with clients through open communication channels. Although the country’s economy is contracting due to COVID-19, Italika surpassed its sales forecast.

“COVID-19 is highlighting how important it is for companies to build customer relationships that are based on data-driven analysis and personalization,” said Paula Hansen, chief revenue officer, SAP Customer Experience, SAP. “Both Italika and Flexi have adapted to better serve their customer’s needs throughout this time, which not only builds affinity and trust but will inevitably have positive, long-term effects on their success.”

