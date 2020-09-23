Discover SAP S/4HANA in a Gamified Way with SAP S/4HANA Simulation by Baton Simulations

Experience the power of real-time enterprise collaboration in a fun environment as teams compete against each other to solve real business problems with the only simulation that runs on a live SAP S/4HANA system.

Enable your teams to get hands-on experience and make key business decisions as they execute multiple transactions — in planning, sales, marketing, procurement, production, finance, and more — all within a true-to-life competitive business setting.

With wide-ranging, transformative impact, real-time enterprise systems offer tremendous value. Yet user adoption continues to be a challenge. Demonstrate the value of cross-functional collaboration, build a bridge between people and IT systems, and help users embrace system implementations — all in a fun, gamified environment — with SAP S/4HANA Simulation by Baton Simulations.

Objectives

Engage all levels, from C-level executives to line-of-business and IT managers to existing users and new employees

Enable real-world, hands-on experience with SAP S/4HANA, including end-to-end process integration and real-time analytics

Understand how enterprise systems support business strategies and decision making

Discover how new business models are enabled by SAP S/4HANA and cloud extensions

Benefits

Develop problem-solving skills with real-time analytics

Collaborate across end-to-end business processes and align business and IT strategies

Use gamification to speed up learning and improve the effectiveness of training and change management programs

Drive SAP S/4HANA adoption for all users, at any level, and enable IT and business to collaborate more effectively

Become a Game Master

Enable your teams to get hands-on experience with SAP S/4HANA and make key business decisions as they execute multiple transactions in planning, sales, marketing, procurement, production, finance, and more — all within a true-to-life competitive business setting.

Find out more and get training to become a game master here.

SAP S/4HANA Simulation as Part of Pre-Sales Deals

SAP S/4HANA Movement has purchased a larger set of game licenses to support SAP S/4HANA related pre-sales activities. To learn more, contact the local pre-sales lead: