Discover SAP S/4HANA in a Gamified Way with SAP S/4HANA Simulation by Baton Simulations

Experience the power of real-time enterprise collaboration in a fun environment as teams compete against each other to solve real business problems with the only simulation that runs on a live SAP S/4HANA system.
Enable your teams to get hands-on experience and make key business decisions as they execute multiple transactions — in planning, sales, marketing, procurement, production, finance, and more — all within a true-to-life competitive business setting.
With wide-ranging, transformative impact, real-time enterprise systems offer tremendous value. Yet user adoption continues to be a challenge. Demonstrate the value of cross-functional collaboration, build a bridge between people and IT systems, and help users embrace system implementations — all in a fun, gamified environment — with SAP S/4HANA Simulation by Baton Simulations.
Objectives
- Engage all levels, from C-level executives to line-of-business and IT managers to existing users and new employees
- Enable real-world, hands-on experience with SAP S/4HANA, including end-to-end process integration and real-time analytics
- Understand how enterprise systems support business strategies and decision making
- Discover how new business models are enabled by SAP S/4HANA and cloud extensions
Benefits
- Develop problem-solving skills with real-time analytics
- Collaborate across end-to-end business processes and align business and IT strategies
- Use gamification to speed up learning and improve the effectiveness of training and change management programs
- Drive SAP S/4HANA adoption for all users, at any level, and enable IT and business to collaborate more effectively
Become a Game Master
Enable your teams to get hands-on experience with SAP S/4HANA and make key business decisions as they execute multiple transactions in planning, sales, marketing, procurement, production, finance, and more — all within a true-to-life competitive business setting.
Find out more and get training to become a game master here.
SAP S/4HANA Simulation as Part of Pre-Sales Deals
SAP S/4HANA Movement has purchased a larger set of game licenses to support SAP S/4HANA related pre-sales activities. To learn more, contact the local pre-sales lead:
- Global: Ilda Freitas
- North America: Donnie MacMillan
- Latina America and Caribbean: Wendell Silva
- EMEA North: Michael Longden
- EMEA South: Marco Cameroni
- Middle and Eastern Europe: Axel Vetter
- Asia, Pacific and Japan: Lagnajit Patnaik
- Greater China: Fancia Lou