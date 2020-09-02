WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that SAP has been named a Leader in three IDC MarketScape reports for enterprise resource planning (ERP) vendors. SAP was positioned for strategy and capabilities and was recognized for its strengths in globalization and technology investment. The reports naming SAP as a Leader include:
- IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Large Enterprise ERP Applications 2020 Vendor Assessment1 — This report noted the ability of SAP S/4HANA to effectively manage complexity and promote sustainability by providing a clear view into business challenges with innovations like machine learning and artificial intelligence.
- IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Professional Services Automation (PSA) ERP Applications 2020 Vendor Assessment2 — This assessment of ERP for professional services organizations highlights innovation in user experience in SAP S/4HANA and the visibility that this software provides across the business from pursuit to engagement closeout.
- IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS Cloud-Enabled Medium-Sized/Midmarket Business ERP Applications 2020 Vendor Assessment3 — This assessment of ERP for midmarket businesses recognizes the critical capabilities SAP S/4HANA provides to help ensure effective organizational navigation and market growth.
SAP’s leadership position in these reports is due in part to its strengths in technology investment in SAP S/4HANA, including innovations in integrated ERP, which incorporates intelligence into the fabric of the design with machine learning, continuous close features and automation through robotics processing. IDC MarketScape also indicated globalization as a critical strength in the reports, making SAP S/4HANA Cloud highly attractive to large multinational, multientity organizations for whom localization can be cumbersome and costly. In addition, SAP was also recently named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Enterprise Finance and Accounting Applications 2020 Vendor Assessment.4
“Service organizations, midmarket businesses and large enterprises are modernizing and transforming their enterprise application profiles, and ERP is at the top of their list,” said Mickey North Rizza, IDC program vice of enterprise applications and digital commerce. “SaaS and cloud-enabled ERP systems like SAP S/4HANA are in high demand because they deliver a timely and holistic view into business operations and processes. This is more critical than ever as many navigate turbulent markets.”
With its industry-leading PSA, midmarket business and large enterprise ERP applications, SAP is positioned to meet the needs of digital businesses and enterprises of all types while empowering them to be more resilient.
To learn more about IDC MarketScape’s latest reports, see IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Large Enterprise ERP Applications 2020 Vendor Assessment; IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled PSA ERP Applications 2020 Vendor Assessment; and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS Cloud-Enabled Medium-Sized/Midmarket Business ERP Applications 2020 Vendor Assessment.
