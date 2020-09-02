WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that SAP has been named a Leader in three IDC MarketScape reports for enterprise resource planning (ERP) vendors. SAP was positioned for strategy and capabilities and was recognized for its strengths in globalization and technology investment. The reports naming SAP as a Leader include:

SAP’s leadership position in these reports is due in part to its strengths in technology investment in SAP S/4HANA, including innovations in integrated ERP, which incorporates intelligence into the fabric of the design with machine learning, continuous close features and automation through robotics processing. IDC MarketScape also indicated globalization as a critical strength in the reports, making SAP S/4HANA Cloud highly attractive to large multinational, multientity organizations for whom localization can be cumbersome and costly. In addition, SAP was also recently named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Enterprise Finance and Accounting Applications 2020 Vendor Assessment.4

“Service organizations, midmarket businesses and large enterprises are modernizing and transforming their enterprise application profiles, and ERP is at the top of their list,” said Mickey North Rizza, IDC program vice of enterprise applications and digital commerce. “SaaS and cloud-enabled ERP systems like SAP S/4HANA are in high demand because they deliver a timely and holistic view into business operations and processes. This is more critical than ever as many navigate turbulent markets.”

With its industry-leading PSA, midmarket business and large enterprise ERP applications, SAP is positioned to meet the needs of digital businesses and enterprises of all types while empowering them to be more resilient.

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

