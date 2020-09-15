WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the global availability of the SAP Litmos Training solution, customer experience edition, on SAP Store, making it easier than ever to train on demand from anywhere at any time. Businesses around the world now have digital access to the tools needed to develop, manage, and extend world-class training to employees, partners, contractors, customers and more.

With 22 million users, including hundreds of global brands, SAP Litmos Training, customer experience edition, is an easy-to-deploy employee, partner and customer-engagement and training solution that helps companies strategically structure learning while providing immediate value. SAP Litmos Training — a learning management system (LMS) — comes with a robust library of more than 300 off-the-shelf courses. Customers can build their training program with a choice of more than 1,200 courses by purchasing an additional content package. The powerful LMS offers the highest accessibility available on the market through any device, boasting a range of engagement features and built-in reporting and analytics.

Nearly 1 million courses were assigned in the first half of 2020 — up 95 percent compared with the first half of 2019. Companies such as UK auto services brand Arnold Clark use the platform to keep employees and partners engaged, sharing real-time tactics for new business needs and regulations, and improving professional knowledge to serve and engage customers safely.

“We wanted to ensure we were taking the right steps to keep our employees and customers safe,” Arnold Clark Group Sales Training Manager Louise Joyce said. “The robust and easy-to-use SAP Litmos LMS gave us a virtual space where our employees could receive remote training on new practices and protocols to safely welcome back customers when we reopened in July.”

For more information on Arnold Clark’s use of SAP Litmos during COVID-19, view this video:

To further support businesses needing distance learning options, the SAP Litmos team is offering a free Remote Readiness and Productivity Academy, available through Dec. 31, 2020. Video-based courses are ready to watch and designed to help establish best practices for remote work, maintain the highest levels of hygiene and mental wellness for workers, and develop leadership. Additionally, when signing up for a trial of SAP Litmos on SAP Store through Dec. 31, new customers can access an extended 12-week trial with white-glove onboarding by providing the code “DCODE” to the SAP Litmos customer representative when they call to activate the trial.

For purchases made on SAP Store and SAP App Center, SAP will plant a tree. To learn more about these and other initiatives, visit www.sapstore.com.

Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPDigital and @SAPNews. Visit the SAP News Center.

Media Contacts:

Cindy McKendry, SAP, +1 (503) 231-7274, cindy.mckendry@sap.com, PT

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

Dina Magdovitz, PAN Communications. +1 (901) 337-5717, dmagdovitz@pancomm.com, ET