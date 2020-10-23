BANGALORE — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced its first SAP.iO Foundry accelerator in Bangalore and the six participating Indian startups. The SAP.iO program is part of SAP’s innovation strategy and designed to accelerate early-stage business-to-business startups that build innovative software and deliver high value for SAP’s customers.

The new Bangalore location demonstrates continued commitment of SAP.iO Fund to investing in breakthrough early-stage enterprise software startups, which capitalize on emerging trends and have the potential to unlock significant value for SAP and its customers.

“SAP.iO Foundry Bangalore reflects SAP’s commitment to the dynamic Indian ecosystem,” said Scott Russell, president of SAP Asia Pacific Japan (APJ). “We believe these startups have the ability to positively contribute to India’s growth potential by offering a variety of advanced solutions for SAP’s customers in India and the wider APJ region.”

The Bangalore accelerator is the ninth location of SAP.iO and is part of a wider and exclusive global network of similar programs. Other locations include San Francisco, Singapore and Berlin.

“We will be working hand in hand over the next three months with these innovative startups to help them accelerate and deliver winning outcomes and incremental value to our customers,” said Lalitha Bhaskara, head of SAP.iO Foundries APJ.

The SAP.iO Foundries program is a global network of equity-free startup accelerators, which help promising startups integrate with SAP solutions and accelerate their entry into a curated, inclusive ecosystem whose offerings can be easily accessed and deployed by SAP customers.

The SAP.iO Foundry Bangalore cohort includes the following startups:

Adloid provides end-end solutions and tools for augmented reality and virtual reality applications for the retail industry.

FocusLabs provides a suite of logistics solutions built on artificial intelligence–based algorithms for route optimization, load planning and smart inspection.

AI provides omnichannel customer-focused conversational commerce and engagement to enterprises and large-scale direct-to-consumer brands.

Parcel Perform provides logistics data and value-added services to businesses to supercharge the postpurchase customer experience.

Saara provides image-recognition tools to automate inventory processes and reduce supply-chain costs.

Schrocken Inc.'s pharmaceutical contract manufacturing platform provides transparency, control and compliance adherence to enterprises outsourcing manufacturing.

To learn more about SAP.iO and how SAP is helping innovators inside and outside of SAP build products, find customers and change industries, please visit https://sap.io/.

